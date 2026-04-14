A Chinese tanker became the first ship to pass through the US’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

On Monday at 10:00 EDT (14:00 GMT/15:00 BST), Washington began a naval blockade of along the key water passage.

Donald Trump had initially said the US navy would block “any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz”, but later said the US would blockade ships “entering or exiting Iranian ports.”

READ NEXT: JD Vance says the quiet part out loud as US begins Hormuz blockade

The blockade was confirmed by US Central Command, who said it would affect “all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports”. But it said it “will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports”.

On Tuesday, shipping data showed a Chinese tanker, the Rich Starry, passed through the blockade.

The tanker and its owner Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd had previously been sanctioned by the US for dealing with Iran.

According to data from LSEG, MarineTraffic and Kpler, via the Independent, the tanker was ​carrying about 250,000 barrels of methanol on board.

By passing through the Strait, it became the first tanker to make it through the strait and to ​exit the Gulf since the blockade began.