Most packing lists tell you to bring a travel pillow and a universal adaptor. That’s fine advice — and profoundly boring. The gadgets worth talking about are the ones that solve problems you didn’t know you had until you were already in the middle of them: standing in a foreign pharmacy at midnight, trying to read a label in Hungarian; or keeping six people together in a city where nobody has roaming data.

1. AR Smart Glasses — Navigation Without Looking Like You’re Lost

There is a particular kind of travel anxiety that comes from constantly checking your phone for directions while trying to look like you know where you’re going. AR-enabled glasses dissolve that tension entirely. Turn-by-turn directions, translation overlays, and contextual information about what you’re looking at — all displayed within your line of sight, without breaking eye contact with the world around you.

For solo travellers navigating unfamiliar cities, the benefit is obvious: you stay present and aware rather than buried in a screen. For group travellers, it’s even more useful — the person leading the group can navigate hands-free, without the rest of the party huddled around a phone screen at every junction.

Frames like the Oakley Meta represent where this technology is heading: practical, wearable, and built for people who are actually moving through the world rather than sitting at a desk. The shift from novelty to genuine utility is already happening, and early adopters are finding them particularly useful in dense urban environments and on active itineraries where stopping to consult a device breaks the rhythm of the day.

2. A Mesh Wi-Fi Travel Router

Hotel Wi-Fi is unreliable. More importantly, connecting multiple devices — or multiple people — to a single network in a holiday apartment or rented villa is often surprisingly complicated. A compact travel mesh router, no larger than a deck of cards, plugs into any ethernet port or existing Wi-Fi source and broadcasts a clean, private, password-protected network for your whole group.

For group travel specifically, this is transformative. Instead of arguing over who has signal and who doesn’t, everyone connects to the same dependable network. Many models include a VPN kill switch, which matters when you’re accessing banking or work accounts from abroad. The TP-Link TL-WR902AC and the GL.iNet Beryl are both reliably compact options. This is one of those gadgets that seems unnecessary until the moment you desperately need it — at which point it becomes the most important thing in the bag.

3. A Personal Water Purifier Straw

For travel within your own country, this might seem excessive. It is, unless you’re hiking, camping, or caught in a situation where tap water becomes temporarily unreliable — flooding, festivals, power outages. For international travel, particularly in parts of Asia, Africa, Central America, and Eastern Europe, it’s quietly indispensable.

The LifeStraw Personal or the Sawyer Squeeze filter down to 0.1 microns — removing bacteria, protozoa, and microplastics — and fit in a coat pocket. The psychological comfort alone has value: you can drink from streams, water fountains, and questionable taps without hesitation. Solo travellers venturing off the standard tourist circuit will find it frees up significant mental bandwidth (and luggage weight, since you’re no longer buying bottled water by the case).

4. A Satellite Messenger

Mobile coverage maps are optimistic documents. They show you what’s theoretically possible; they don’t account for valleys, remote coastlines, or the stubborn topography of the Scottish Highlands. For any travel that takes you beyond reliable cellular range — hiking, overlanding, sailing, rural road trips — a two-way satellite communicator is the safety net that actually works.

The Garmin inReach Mini 2 is the category leader: it sends and receives messages via the Iridium satellite network, shares your GPS location with chosen contacts, and triggers SOS with rescue coordination. At around 100g, it adds almost nothing to your pack weight. For groups, one device shared between the party is sufficient. For solo travellers in remote areas, it shifts the risk profile of the whole trip — enabling adventures you might otherwise not take. It’s a principle that applies universally: staying reachable and proactive about communication is the foundation everything else builds on.

5. A Pocketable Smart Scale

Luggage fees have become airlines’ most reliable revenue stream. The smart response is a hanging luggage scale that takes ten seconds to use and costs less than one overweight charge. The more useful versions — such as the Etekcity luggage scale — also include a built-in tape measure and temperature sensor, which sounds unnecessary until you’re packing down a sleeping bag into a stuff sack at altitude and can’t tell if it’s genuinely cold outside or just dark. It’s worth considering early: considering size and weight from the outset — not as an afterthought at check-in — is what separates relaxed travellers from frantic ones.

For group travellers, these get passed around extensively at airport check-ins. They weigh nothing and occupy the inside of a shoe. There is no credible argument against packing one.

6. A Noise-Cancelling Sleep Mask with Built-In Audio

Not just a sleep mask. Not just headphones. The combination of total light blocking and active audio — whether that’s noise cancellation, ambient sound, or sleep-focused audio content — addresses one of travel’s most persistent problems: sleeping in motion, in unfamiliar environments, or in shared accommodation.

The Bose Sleepbuds II are the dedicated version; the Manta Sleep Mask with built-in Bluetooth speakers is a more affordable alternative that also accommodates side-sleepers. For long-haul flights, overnight buses, or shared hostel dormitories, this is a quality-of-life improvement that compounds across the whole trip. Tired travellers make worse decisions — this gadget pays for itself in avoided bad calls.

7. A Compact Portable Projector

An unexpected entry, and deliberately so. A pocket projector — the Anker Nebula Capsule II is the benchmark — turns any white wall into a cinema screen. At 400 ANSI lumens, it’s usable in a dimmed room and produces a genuinely watchable 100-inch image.

For group travel in holiday rentals, it removes the problem of everyone crowding around a laptop for an evening. For families with children, it’s a godsend on rain days. For solo travellers who work remotely, it doubles as a presentation tool. The battery lasts roughly two and a half hours, it runs Android apps natively, and it fits inside a water bottle holder on a backpack. It’s the gadget that generates the most consistent “I never thought I’d need that” responses — and then gets used every single evening.

A Note on Packing Philosophy

The best travel gadgets share a quality: they solve a real problem with minimal overhead. Weight, complexity, fragility, and battery dependency are all costs. A gadget that requires its own charger, case, and manual is a gadget that might stay in the hotel room. The items above are chosen because their utility-to-footprint ratio holds up under scrutiny — and because they perform just as well on a weekend in the Lake District as they do on a month across Southeast Asia. It’s well-travelled wisdom: the less you carry, the more freely you move.

Pack light. Pack smart. And question every item that doesn’t earn its gram.