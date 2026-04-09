Donald Trump is set to receive the next Israel Prize, the country’s highest honour, according to reports.

Since he returned to the White House, Trump and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu seem to have really bonded over their common love of war.

Of course, along with joining him in war, there is another well-known way to make Trump like you: giving him shiny prizes and awards.

This has been proven on several occasions, such as with FIFA inventing an entire award just to give to Trump and when Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado decided to give her Nobel Peace Prize to the president to keep him happy.

So, Netanyahu has apparently decided that Trump’s actions since returning to power have warranted him being awarded Israel’s highest honour, the Israel Prize.

READ NEXT: Trump officials accused of ‘threatening to use military force’ against the Vatican

Reports first emerged about plans for Trump to be given the award at the end of last year, when Israel’s education minister apparently told Trump he would be granted the prize.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Netanyahu had told Trump during a meeting at Mar-a-lago in December that he would receive the “Israel Peace Prize.”

The award is very rarely given to non-Israelis and is for Trump’s “tremendous contributions to Israel and the Jewish people”.

At the same time, the Israeli leader was trying to convince Trump the US should launch another, much bigger attack on Iran than the one they carried out in June 2025, according to the Guardian.

Now, Israeli outlet Ynet reports that the prize will be given to Trump during a visit to Israel later this month, alongside Argentinian president Javier Milei.

We’ll leave it to comedian Milo Edwards to give the best summary of this story…