Today’s award for the most out of touch Tory goes to… George Eustice, following comments about how the general public can deal with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The environment minister said that by going for cheaper “value” goods, families can “contain and manage their household budget”.

Asked what his advice was to people who want a Sunday roast with a chicken but cannot afford it, Eustice told Sky News: “Generally speaking, what people find is by going for some of the value brands rather than own-branded products – they can actually contain and manage their household budget.

“It will undoubtedly put a pressure on household budgets and, of course, it comes on top of those high gas prices as well.”

In response, Lib Dem Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “These comments show George Eustice and the Conservatives are living in a parallel universe. Families and pensioners who can’t afford their weekly shop need more help, not patronising advice from a clueless minister.”

Mr Eustice’s comments come as latest figures show shop prices are up 2.7% on last year, marking their highest rate of inflation since September 2011.

Food inflation accelerated to 3.5 per cent in April, up from 3.3 per cent in March, although fresh food inflation slowed slightly from 3.5 per cent last month to 3.4 per cent amid fierce competition between supermarkets which resisted price hikes on everyday essentials, according to the BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.

Reactions

Eustice’s comments went down as well your most recent electric bill, as you will see below:

1.

WHO DO YOU THINK HAS BEEN BUYING VALUE PRODUCTS UNTIL NOW, GEORGE pic.twitter.com/9oF6H5V5B2 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 4, 2022

2.

Poverty is caused by key workers trying to eat Tesco Finest and Aldi Deluxe, not realising those foods are for society's elites — Gio van Broonckhorst (@giovanbroon) May 4, 2022

3.

Obviously never been to an asda, tesco etc to see the queue for when the yellow sticker food comes out. — david smith (@bluebugsy) May 4, 2022

4.

“Some sort of value brand” is a lovely way of making clear that he personally has never had anything to do with such demeaning products. — Devil's Food Cake 👹🎂🗽 (@NoCakeLeft) May 4, 2022

5.

Watching George Eustice get eviscerated by @KayBurley on Sky News and I’m struck by a thought.



Are these Tory MPs out of their depth or just finding it impossible to defend what they’re doing?



Or both? #ToryLies #ToryShambles — Ross Brown (@rossbrown) May 4, 2022

6.

George Eustice on the cost of living crisis:



“Generally speaking, what people find is by going for some sort of value brand rather than own branded products they can actually contain and manage their household budget.”



The out of touch @Conservatives are unfit to govern. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) May 4, 2022

7.

The Environment Secretary George Eustice says people struggling to pay for their own food should "contain and manage their budgets" by buying supermarket value brands.



Perhaps he should pass on the advice to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/kg6W37O9gQ — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 4, 2022

8.

9.

Perhaps that's what should be served in the House of Commons restaurant. Why do we subsidise their food??? #PayTheFullPrice — Green World💙 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@green_woman1) May 4, 2022

10.

Trying to work out how this is levelling UP? — LFCSarge (@LfcSarge) May 4, 2022

