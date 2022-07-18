A Tory police and crime commissioner who pledged a road safety crackdown has been banned from driving after being caught speeding five times within a 12-week period.

The PCC for Nottinghamshire Police, Caroline Henry, previously admitted the offences, including two committed on consecutive days, telling a district judge: “I’m really sorry”.

The 52-year-old, who was elected to the post in May 2021, was caught speeding in a blue Mercedes and a silver Lexus with a personalised number plate in 30mph zones at four locations in Nottingham in March, May and June last year.

Fine

Henry was captured over the speed limit twice near a primary school in Daybrook, Nottingham, as well as roads in Chilwell, Beeston and on the city’s A610.

Speed cameras clocked the PCC’s speed as high as 40mph in a 30mph zone, with other excess speeds recorded at 35mph and 38mph.

Imposing a £2,450 fine as well as disqualifying her for six months at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, District Judge Leo Pyle said of the offences: “What they show is that you are driving at consistent speeds above the speed limits.”

Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry faces sentencing today after she pleaded guilty to



🚨5 SPEEDING OFFENCES IN JUST 4 MONTHS🚨



Caroline Henry was elected as a Conservative commissioner in May 2021



Today it is time to do the right thing and resign https://t.co/pb9rwoJ3GS — Cllr Sam Webster (@cllrsamwebster) July 18, 2022

You have to admire the brass neck here. This is the ‘caught 5 times speeding’ Tory police & crime commissioner Caroline Henry giving awards out for community safety. “Do as I say not as I do” was the opening line of her speech I guess. #StandardsInPublicLife https://t.co/CNW0iAGnwK — Steve Battlemuch (@Battlemuch4WW) July 9, 2022

Caroline Henry tweeting about safety is the best oxymoron I’ve seen all year. — Matt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🍺🚴🏻🧗‍♂️🏃🏻 (@72Munster) July 8, 2022

