The party spirit of Manchester Pride continued yesterday as the third day of celebrations took place in the city.

The city saw the return of the Pride Parade for the first time since 2019.

Spice Girls icon Melanie C, closed off the night in Sackville Gardens.

One Labour MP joined in the fun and wore an amusing t-shirt.

Lucy Powell tweeted a picture of herself with a t-shirt that read: “Never kissed a Tory.”

Looks like she had a good time.

Slammed

However, some Tories didn’t take the joke well.

One of them was Sara Britcliffe, the MP for Hyndburn and Haslingden in Lancashire, slammed what she considered to be “quite disgusting” behaviour from shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell on Saturday – when the Labour MP donned the red shirt.

“And this is the problem: creating an us vs them. Quite disgusting from a shadow minister

“A difference of political belief should not result in hate,” she tweeted.

And this is the problem. Creating an Us v them. Quite disgusting from a shadow minister. A difference of political belief should not result in hate https://t.co/8hb33lvlK9 — Sara Britcliffe MP (@SarBritcliffeMP) August 27, 2022

Julie Hartley-Brewer decided to list of people she has kissed.

I've kissed a Tory.

I've also kissed a Labour voter.

And a LibDem.

And a Green.

And a Communist.

And even an anarchist.

So I guess I must be more open-minded. Or maybe I've just been a bit of a slapper. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/yUeEQz9mte — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) August 28, 2022

James Cleverly reckons she wants to kiss a Tory!

Keep asking nicely, I’m sure one will say yes eventually. https://t.co/cCxVnCwqe2 — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) August 27, 2022

Reactions

But the MP’s comments were met with ridicule online:

It's a joke, and quite a gentle one at that. You lot are so easily offended. — Sam Lowry #FBPE 💙 (@SamTLowry) August 27, 2022

Really Sara? Aren't you being a bit of a snowflake about that T-shirt?



This is worse from a Tory minister…#ToriesNotFitToGovern #ToriesOut52 https://t.co/UupeX7BCIw — The Last Girly Swots to join Tw❄️tter! 💙 😷 🇺🇦 (@TheLastPersont2) August 28, 2022

Graham Jones said the action was “unbefitting of an MP”, while Sara Britcliffe said she had apologised to him and there was “no mocking” involved.

“It was a Secret Santa present and in fact mocked me,” she claimed at the time.

Hindsight. Remember this.



Honestly if you'd said nothing I would've never gone on a wee Google search bcs, I'm all the way up here & id never heard of you before. I was curious. Here you are wearing a T-shirt with the face of the Labour MP you defeated… 🤔🤔



Hypocrisy much? pic.twitter.com/zeDGt3Irjv — Mac :: Scotland (@MacScotland4) August 27, 2022

From the Party that brought us Brexit – the UK's greatest divide since… Ever. — EmmPee 🇪🇺 (@flourpower999) August 27, 2022

Nobody is hating the Tories here? She’s just wearing a T-Shirt saying she’s never kissed a Tory… And if she hasn’t, then it’s a fact. The Tories are CHOOSING to be offended by this absolute non-story. Why can’t you have this sort of anger towards energy companies? — Riz 🌹🇬🇧 (@___Mezzala) August 27, 2022

It is “hate” to not kiss someone now, that’s good and normal https://t.co/ZOgTrslW6u — Grace Petrie (@gracepetrie) August 28, 2022

