A Tory MP has been slammed after comparing plans to introduce proof of a negative covid test or vaccination to enter some venues to Germany under the Nazis. It comes as the PM is trying to halt a Tory rebellion over new covid restrictions.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Marcus Fysh said he will be voting against the measures – which come as part of the government’s Plan B.

He said: “We live in a free society in this country where people have the freedom to do what they want with their own bodies and freedom of association”.

The concept of vaccine passports would be “segregating society based on an unacceptable thing”, he added.

“We are not a ‘papers please’ society…” he went on.

“This is not Nazi Germany. It’s the thin end of an authoritarian wedge.”

Rebels

Boris Johnson has told Tory rebels that coronavirus health certificates are a “proportionate” response to the threat of Omicron, as he faces the prospect of the biggest revolt of his leadership.

The Prime Minister said his Plan B to tackle coronavirus this winter is necessary for public health, as about 75 Conservatives consider rebelling in Tuesday’s vote.

Tories are particularly opposed to making NHS Covid passes, displaying vaccine status or a negative lateral flow result, mandatory for entry to large venues such as nightclubs.

Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, in west London, the Prime Minister said: “I think what everybody needs to recognise is a couple of things, that Omicron is a very serious risk to public health, and that it is spreading really fast and there’s no room for complacency.”

He said the vaccines mean the country is in an “incomparably better” position than last year, adding: “And I hope that people will also understand, colleagues in Westminster and around the county, will also see that the measures we’re putting in place are balanced and proportionate.”

One Tory backbencher told The Guardian: “The mood on the back benches is really angry.

“It’s going to be quite a sizeable rebellion. I think the Government will only get this through with Labour votes. It’s a bit like the Theresa May Brexit days – which is somewhere I never really wanted to go back to.”

Reactions

As you would expect the Nazi Germany comments did not go down well with many people on social media.

1.

Tory MP Marcus Fysh won't vote for new Covid measures, because we're not a 'papers please' society. But he did vote to introduce voter ID. pic.twitter.com/GvRkIQa1iY — Dr. Bendor Grosvenor (@arthistorynews) December 13, 2021

2.

The sheer hypocrisy of these people, who are simultaneously pushing through a "papers please" clause (compulsory voter ID) that could disenfranchise 2 million people.

Not to prevent a virus from spreading, but to prevent the Conservatives from losing office. https://t.co/bN4DByJyT4 — George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) December 13, 2021

3.

Marcus Fysh voted in favour of forcing people to show photo ID at polling stations. https://t.co/blmCp7YHrs — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) December 13, 2021

4.

It's certainly not Nazi Germany, where there was state-sponsored mass murder, ghettos, torture, death camps and the literal dehumanisation and genocide of entire ethnic and other groups. Let's not inadvertently trivialise this important debate through ridiculous comparisons https://t.co/2DvWu91Kwt — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) December 13, 2021

5.

Ah yes, I too remember when the Jews of nazi germany could simply get a free vaccination to avoid being put in ghettos and killed https://t.co/uNUgYJEa7j — Josh Kaplan (@JNkappers) December 13, 2021

6.

Showing your vaccine status is nothing like Nazi Germany

Stop comparing the most horrific inhumanity to attempts to protect citizens



Laws taking away your citizenship, pushing refugees back into the sea & limiting your right to non-violent protest

Well….Tory MPs voted for that https://t.co/LPwXt8fKgA — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) December 13, 2021

7.

Tories:

The left are trying to erase history!



Also Tories:

The horrors of Nazi Germany was where you needed to prove you were immunized to get into Nandos https://t.co/2otCXuyjuo — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 13, 2021

8.

omg guys you have to find something other than Nazi Germany to relate any minor convenience to. Are you not? Embarrassed? — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) December 13, 2021

9.

talk about politics without comparing it to nazi germany challenge https://t.co/uSB9jxc8YY — Bethany Dawson (@bethanymrd) December 13, 2021

10.

He's completely disingenuous and irresponsible – his libertarianism seems to be extremely selective, having just waved through actual authoritarian bills in parliament — Peter Gilheany (@petergilheany) December 13, 2021

11.

@MarcusFysh hey Marky, you voted for voter ID. You are the definition of a “papers please” politician. — Jason (@SaintTheJase) December 13, 2021

Related: Watch: Brexit ‘hardman’ Steve Baker slammed for lockdown comments