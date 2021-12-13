Boris Johnson has identified the culprit for the scandals currently engulfing his government: the BBC.

The front-page of yesterday’s Mail on Sunday quoted the prime minister unloading on the “frivolous, vengeful, partisan” broadcaster over its coverage of Downing Street’s festive parties.

Johnson is reportedly enraged that the BBC has been focussing attention on ‘Partygate’ rather than “publicising the need for booster jabs to combat the new Omicron variant of Covid”.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users reacted with incredulity to the prime minister’s effort to shift the blame.

Typical BBC. Forcing Downing Street to hold Christmas parties against Covid rules and making Boris Johnson attend them then forcing him to repeatedly lie about there not being any parties. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/cjaGUazUHL — David Schneider (@davidschneider) December 12, 2021

According to Mail on Sunday it’s all the BBC’s fault that Boris Johnson’s staff broke the rules and he lies about it. In other news: look over there! A technicolour kangaroo is mating with a unicorn https://t.co/5ofEKYGphL — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) December 12, 2021

Your occasional reminder that democratic governments do not dictate the output of the national broadcaster https://t.co/lWKJWFcGeS — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) December 11, 2021

They have a few options when things get tough. Blame Muslims, migrants, BLM, statue topplers (of which there are two) or the BBC. https://t.co/57nFmQ3pBR — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) December 12, 2021

But perhaps the best reaction belonged to Dan Walker, who summed things up succinctly.

Broken by The Mirror ✅



ITV exclusive ✅



Reported extensively by everyone ✅



Blame the BBC ✅ — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 12, 2021

Our hats off to you, sir.

Related: Tories not listening to Northern Irish people, Peter Kyle says