Dozens of Tory MPs are set to rebel against prime minister Boris Johnson’s new Covid restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.
In a vote to be held on Tuesday at least 76 Conservatives are set to vote against their boss’s measures, which include vaccine passports for large gatherings, compulsory face coverings in more places and working from home where possible.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid was told by other Tory colleagues to resign when he announced the plans last week.
The list so far shows that Johnson will need Labour’s support to implement the proposals.
The Spectator has been updating the list of MPs who have so far promised or indicated they will vote against the measures and this is who they have named so far.
The Tory rebels are:
1. Steve Baker
2. Ben Bradley
3. Brendan Clarke-Smith
4. Graham Brady
5. Philip Davies
6. Richard Drax
7. Simon Jupp
8. Stephen McPartland
9. John Redwood
10. Greg Smith
11. Dehenna Davison
12. Marcus Fysh
13. Gary Sambrook
14. Pauline Latham
15. William Wragg
16. Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
17. Iain Duncan Smith
18. Christopher Chope
19. Craig Tracey
20. Robert Syms
21. Anthony Mangnall
22. Greg Clark
23. Esther McVey
24. Liam Fox
25. David Davis
26. Mark Jenkinson
27. Alicia Kearns
28. Mark Harper
29. Darren Henry
30. Steve Brine
31. Craig Mackinlay
32. Simon Fell
33. Andrew Bowie
34. David Warburton
35. Siobhan Baillie
36. David Jones
37. Tom Randall
38. Ben Spencer
39. Andrew Rosindell
40. Charles Walker
41. Douglas Ross
42, Karl McCartney
43. Anne Marie Morris
44. Johnny Mercer
45. Tom Tugendhat
46. Richard Fuller
47. Giles Watling
48. Desmond Swayne
49. Andrew Bridgen
50. Andrew Lewer
51. Christian Wakeford
52. Adam Afriyie
53. Julian Sturdy
54. Peter Bone
55. Chris Grayling
56. Chris Green
57. Tim Loughton
58. Tracey Crouch
59. Miriam Cates
60. Jackie Doyle-Price
61. Lee Anderson
62. Jonathan Djanogly
63. Mark Francois
64. Jill Mortimer
65. Tobias Ellwood
66. Scott Benton
67. Henry Smith
68. Matt Vickers
69. John Hayes
70. Mike Penning
71. Mark Pawsey
72. Nus Ghani
73. Chris Loder
74. Shaun Bailey
75. Robbie Moore
76. Philip Hollobone
Boris Johnson ‘has become an obstacle’, Tories say
Johnson has been facing increased backlash from Tory politicians at both local and national level.
Conservative campaigners in the North Shropshire by-election said the prime minister has become an obstacle, and that they are repeatedly criticised by people on the doorstep because of several controversies the prime minister has been involved in – the latest of which are allegations of a Downing Street Christmas party and a quiz hosted by Johnson during last winter’s lockdown.
Meanwhile, a senior Tory MP also told The Independent that if the Tories lose the by-election, Johnson “would be in huge trouble”.
“A by-election loss will damage the idea of him as an election winner,” they said. “The public haven’t historically applied the same rules to him but that is fading away.”
Related: Tory plan to seize passports and driving licences off drug users is ‘illegal’