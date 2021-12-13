Dozens of Tory MPs are set to rebel against prime minister Boris Johnson’s new Covid restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.

In a vote to be held on Tuesday at least 76 Conservatives are set to vote against their boss’s measures, which include vaccine passports for large gatherings, compulsory face coverings in more places and working from home where possible.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid was told by other Tory colleagues to resign when he announced the plans last week.

The list so far shows that Johnson will need Labour’s support to implement the proposals.

The Spectator has been updating the list of MPs who have so far promised or indicated they will vote against the measures and this is who they have named so far.

The Tory rebels are:

1. Steve Baker

2. Ben Bradley

3. Brendan Clarke-Smith

4. Graham Brady

5. Philip Davies

6. Richard Drax

7. Simon Jupp

8. Stephen McPartland

9. John Redwood

10. Greg Smith

11. Dehenna Davison

12. Marcus Fysh

13. Gary Sambrook

14. Pauline Latham

15. William Wragg

16. Geoffrey Clifton-Brown

17. Iain Duncan Smith

18. Christopher Chope

19. Craig Tracey

20. Robert Syms

21. Anthony Mangnall

22. Greg Clark

23. Esther McVey

24. Liam Fox

25. David Davis

26. Mark Jenkinson

27. Alicia Kearns

28. Mark Harper

29. Darren Henry

30. Steve Brine

31. Craig Mackinlay

32. Simon Fell

33. Andrew Bowie

34. David Warburton

35. Siobhan Baillie

36. David Jones

37. Tom Randall

38. Ben Spencer

39. Andrew Rosindell

40. Charles Walker

41. Douglas Ross

42, Karl McCartney

43. Anne Marie Morris

44. Johnny Mercer

45. Tom Tugendhat

46. Richard Fuller

47. Giles Watling

48. Desmond Swayne

49. Andrew Bridgen

50. Andrew Lewer

51. Christian Wakeford

52. Adam Afriyie

53. Julian Sturdy

54. Peter Bone

55. Chris Grayling

56. Chris Green

57. Tim Loughton

58. Tracey Crouch

59. Miriam Cates

60. Jackie Doyle-Price

61. Lee Anderson

62. Jonathan Djanogly

63. Mark Francois

64. Jill Mortimer

65. Tobias Ellwood

66. Scott Benton

67. Henry Smith

68. Matt Vickers

69. John Hayes

70. Mike Penning

71. Mark Pawsey

72. Nus Ghani

73. Chris Loder

74. Shaun Bailey

75. Robbie Moore

76. Philip Hollobone

Boris Johnson ‘has become an obstacle’, Tories say

Johnson has been facing increased backlash from Tory politicians at both local and national level.

Conservative campaigners in the North Shropshire by-election said the prime minister has become an obstacle, and that they are repeatedly criticised by people on the doorstep because of several controversies the prime minister has been involved in – the latest of which are allegations of a Downing Street Christmas party and a quiz hosted by Johnson during last winter’s lockdown.

Meanwhile, a senior Tory MP also told The Independent that if the Tories lose the by-election, Johnson “would be in huge trouble”.

“A by-election loss will damage the idea of him as an election winner,” they said. “The public haven’t historically applied the same rules to him but that is fading away.”

Related: Tory plan to seize passports and driving licences off drug users is ‘illegal’