Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi stated that the government is considering deploying the army to help reduce anticipated strike disruption around Christmas.

Zahawi told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday that under the proposals, military soldiers might be “driving ambulances” and working on UK borders.

He also urged that pharmacists be called upon to assist in breaking the NHS strike, adding that “we have to be able to deliver safe levels of treatment and support to patients.”

According to a statement from Number 10, no decision on troop deployment has been made, but personnel “are a part of the range of options available should strike action in these areas go ahead as planned.”

