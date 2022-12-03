Nigel Farage was brilliantly schooled by Neville Southall on his own show on Friday night.

The former Wales international got a round of applause after he rebuffed the notion that benefit recipients are “getting enough”.

He said: “There will be people dying this winter.

“And people in power won’t give a monkey’s”.

Southall also hit out at Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, of whom Farage said “aren’t that bad, are they?”

“They’re dangerous. Look what he’s done to the country”, Southhall retorted.

Watch the clip in full below:

