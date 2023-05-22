The Conservatives have received the largest political gift in 22 years from Egypt-born businessman Mohamed Mansour.

Praising the “capable” Rishi Sunal, the party’s treasurer rejuvenated the Tory coffers ahead of the next general election to the tune of £5 million.

Writing in The Telegraph he said: “I look at what he has achieved in his first months in office and think what he could do in five years.”

Last month it was reported the Tories had laid off cleaners and security staff at its London headquarters as it seeks to shore up its finances ahead of the local elections.

Staff at 4 Matthew Parker Street in Westminster, some of whom have been there for years on modest salaries, were said to have had their service terminated under a cost-cutting drive.

The Tories suffered a major slump in donations last year, with the worst decline taking place when Liz Truss was in charge for just 49 days.

Donations to Labour, meanwhile, jumped by nearly a quarter to £4.7 million, boosted by spending from unions and individual donors.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Donors are coming back to Labour because they can see we are a changed party that is serious about getting into government and building a fairer, greener, more dynamic Britain.

“We are very grateful for all support, large or small, as we gear up to fight the next general election.”

