Telegraph columnist Tim Stanley has accused the “woke blob” of being behind Suella Braverman’s latest run-in with the ministerial code.

The home secretary was revealed to have asked civil servants to arrange a private speed awareness course for her this weekend, which would constitute a clear breach of the code if an investigation finds against her.

According to The Sunday Times, civil servants refused a request to help her swerve points on her license after she asked them to set up an alternative to having to attend a course with other motorists.

It comes less than a year after her last scrape with the ministerial code.

Braverman lasted just six weeks as home secretary last year, quitting after she breached the ministerial code by sending an official document to a Tory backbencher from a personal email.

Sir Keir Starmer has said she should quit if she is found to have breached the ministerial code, but according to Telegraph columnist Tim Stanley, the blame rests at the door of the “woke blob” who are gunning for her because she “dared to articulate Right-wing views”.

“Suella is the latest target of the blob, that cloud of resistance that descends mysteriously on Right-wing ministers and sensible ideas”, he said, adding that she is especially disliked for “giving a speech to the National Conservatism Conference last week, a gathering so wildly misrepresented you’d think we’d met in Nuremberg”.

During the speech, Braverman told delegates that being white isn’t a sin before launching an attack on people fleeing wars and persecution.

According to Stanley, her speech “went down well”, but it infuriated the “blob” which (as you were asking” is “not a conspiracy with a membership list; it is a consensus. It does not sabotage; it grinds you down”.

In the end, Braverman took the points after her little scheme to avoid them didn’t work out.

“Nobody ever takes the points”, Stanley said. “Either our Home Secretary is incredibly conscientious, or mad.”

I’ll opt for the latter.

