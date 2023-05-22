Tom Glanfield is one of the UK’s brightest and most successful young businessmen. Tom is the founder of LHi Group – a multi award winning recruitment business valued at an estimated $200m. Having built up his recruitment empire, from a friend’s attic, to a company worth hundreds of millions, Tom is now a business consultant, board advisor, and non-executive director to several fast growing businesses.

Mr Glanfield hit the headlines last month as the mystery buyer of the UK’s most valuable real estate on Dorset’s Sandbanks resort. He is a person who clearly knows his way around business, but more importantly, he knows how to successfully scale a business – which is the million dollar question for many CEOs.

We were lucky enough to pin down Tom Glanfield for a rare interview in order to discover his top tips for growing a business. Who better to ask about the secret to growing a business than one of the most sought after and experienced business scaling advisors?

Tom Glanfield says ‘recruitment is at the centre of business growth’

In today’s competitive business landscape, finding and retaining top talent is crucial for success, and importantly, growth. Tom Glanfield is a renowned business expert, speaker and advisor with extensive experience in executive roles and business consultancy.

We sat down with Tom to share his insights into why he thinks having the right recruitment strategy is key to achieving business goals:

Q: Tom, thank you for joining us. You’ve said before that good recruitment is the number one key to success in business. Could you start by explaining why recruiting the best people is essential for business success?

A: Absolutely, it’s a pleasure to be here. Recruitment is the cornerstone of any successful organisation. The people you hire directly impact your company’s growth, innovation, and overall performance. When you have a team of talented individuals who align with your vision and possess the necessary skills, they become the driving force behind your success.

If you hire and retain the best people, achieving your business goals will become infinitely more achievable. On the other hand, poor recruitment can drag your business down.

The process of attracting top talent must be taken seriously

Q: As a business expert, what advice would you give to companies seeking to attract top talent?

A: Firstly, it’s crucial to have a clear understanding of the specific roles you need to fill and the skills required. Define your ideal candidate profile and tailor your recruitment process accordingly.

Secondly, embrace a proactive approach by leveraging multiple channels to attract top talent. This includes job boards, professional networks, social media platforms, and partnering with specialised recruitment agencies.

Lastly, make sure your company’s culture and values are well-communicated during the recruitment process to attract individuals who align with your organisation’s ethos.

Executives play a crucial role in strategic hires

Q: What are your thoughts on the role of executive directors in the recruitment process?

A: Executive directors play a critical role in the recruitment process, especially when hiring for senior-level positions. Their deep understanding of the company’s strategic objectives and long-term vision ensures alignment between the candidate’s skills and the business goals.

Executive directors also bring their expertise to assess the candidate’s potential for growth within the organisation, helping to shape the leadership team. An experienced executive or non-executive director can also bring credibility, which can be critical, especially for smaller businesses.

‘Be the dumbest guy in the boardroom’ Tom Glanfield

Q. Your catchphrase seems to have become ‘Be the dumbest person in the boardroom’. Can you explain that?

A. Ha! Yes, I know it sounds a bit strange. Essentially, I want to make the point that a CEO should strive to surround themself with brighter, smarter people in the boardroom. People who are the absolute best in their specialist areas. Of course, this does not mean dumbing yourself down! You’ll need to have an oversight of everything, but if you recruit well, your team should be full of exceptional talent. People who know their field of expertise inside out will only serve to strengthen your organisation.

A good CEO will park their ego and think ‘I want every board member to be brighter than me’. Nobody can know everything. Your job will be to recruit the best people, and then let them flourish.

The importance of non-executive directors

Q: How important is it to consider non-executive directors or board advisors during the recruitment process?

A: In the spirit of ensuring that you’re the ‘dumbest person in the boardroom’, the recruitment of an experienced advisor can make a monumental difference to your business.

Non-executive directors and board advisors bring a wealth of experience and diverse perspectives to the table. Their involvement in the recruitment process adds value by providing an independent viewpoint and ensuring that the selected candidates are aligned with the company’s strategic direction.

The other benefit of a non-executive, is they can hold the CEO and senior staff to account. Good CEOs will relish having an experienced person to reflect with, share ideas, and ensure they are achieving their goals. Not to mention having somebody who challenges them.

A good non-executive director should contribute to the overall governance of the organisation and bring expertise that complements the executive team’s skills.

Q: Can you elaborate on the role of business advisory and consultancy firms in recruitment?

A: Early in my career it occurred to me that every business is only as good as its people. I think that’s why I entered the recruitment industry, it’s the best way my firm could add business value to our clients.

Business advisory and consultancy firms (such as recruitment firms) offer specialised expertise in the recruitment process. They possess industry knowledge, access to a vast network of professionals, and expertise in assessing candidates.

Engaging with such firms can help businesses navigate the complexities of recruitment, identify the best talent, and make informed hiring decisions that align with their growth strategy. However, the more defined your brief, the better chance you have of fulfilling it when it comes to making the right hires.

The secret to successful business scaling

Q: In your opinion, how can businesses scale effectively through strategic recruitment?

A: Strategic recruitment is absolutely essential for successful scaling. In fact, it is the most important element of scaling a business by far.It involves identifying the skills and positions required to support growth and expansion plans.

By anticipating future needs, businesses can proactively search for and attract top talent before they’re urgently required. Strategic recruitment ensures a solid foundation for growth and minimises disruptions, enabling businesses to scale seamlessly.

Q: As a business scaling expert, what key traits should companies look for when recruiting for growth?

A: When recruiting for growth, it’s crucial to seek individuals who are adaptable, entrepreneurial, and possess a growth mindset.

Look for candidates who demonstrate resilience, a passion for innovation, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment. Additionally, cultural fit and alignment with the company’s values should be assessed to ensure a cohesive and motivated team.

Of course, your business culture should be an environment that allows that talent to flourish.

Q: Any final advice for businesses striving for success through effective recruitment?

My final, and perhaps most important piece of advice, is make the company yours and theirs. You need a great team around you who are striving for the same goals. I strongly believe that bringing staff, especially key players, into company equity schemes is critical for team cohesion, alignment and long-term incentives.

Footnote: If you are interested in speaking to Tom Glanfield about business consultancy services and board advisory, you can reach him at TEG Capital.