In the Black Forest, beyond the gates of the Monkey 47 distillery, sandwich revolutionary Max Halley has been seeking out the very best botanicals to create a unique sausage fit for the ultimate ‘wundersarnie’.

The mouth-watering sarnie features a traditional German sausage (known to locals as ‘wurst’) ubercharged with Monkey 47’s secret botanical spice mix to give it a little je ne sais pas.

The bun is filled with a generous serving of Monkey 47’s special wurst, a spoonful of sauerkraut, a dollop of Monkey 47 sloe gin infused lingonberry mustard, and topped with Black Forest ham and fried onion crumbs.

Speaking to the collaboration Max says “My trip to the glorious Black Forest and the marvellous Monkey 47 distillery inspired this wundersarnie, jam-packed with German goodness that transports you instantly to the wild woods of Germany.

“The super special Monkey 47 botanicals have created a sausage like no other that I know will tantalise the most picky of tastebuds”

To feast on one of these uber rare sarnies, head to the Monkey 47 van at Leake Street Arches on 1st June between 4pm-8pm, where you’ll find Max serving up wundersarnies for one day only, alongside Monkey 47 tipples.

You will have enjoyed a Gin & Tonic before now, but have you had one whilst being serenaded by a German Oompah band? We think Nein! Come down for some German fun, with a few surprises to be had…

Out of town climbing mountains or deep in the woods on the 1st? Then fret not! The uber-special wurst will be available for just two weeks at North London’s go to sarnie haunt, Max’s Sandwhich Shop. Grab a stool and tuck in. Until you can fliehen to the Black Forest, this will do nicely.

