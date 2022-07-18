Boris Johnson is facing allegations of having already “checked out” and “clocked off” as Prime Minister after he hosted an exclusive party and took a spin in a fighter jet ahead of the extreme heatwave.

Labour criticised Mr Johnson for being absent from Cobra emergency meetings as the UK prepared for the first ever red extreme heat warning.

Downing Street insisted it was “not unusual” for Cabinet ministers to lead such meetings and that MR Johnson’s’s Typhoon flight was “important” to understand the RAF’s capabilities.

The Prime Minister, who is remaining in No 10 until September, told an audience at the Farnborough International Airshow on Monday that he was then given the controls.

“So I pushed the joystick right over to the right and we did an aileron roll, and I pulled the joystick right back and we did a fantastic loop the loop, and then I did a more complicated thing called a barrel roll and I pushed the stick up and right a bit,” he said.

Mr Johnson said they then “started to pull a few Gs” before he apparently lost consciousness and entered a dream about wind farms “harvesting the drained prairies of the North Sea”.

“This reverie must have gone on for quite a while because then my colleague said ‘I’m taking back control now’, and we headed happily home,” he continued.

Melting

Flights have been suspended at Luton Airport after today’s heatwave led to a runway defect.

‘Following today’s high temperatures, a surface defect was identified on the runway,’ Luton Airport said in a statement.

The UK’s troops are also believed to be effectively grounded after military officials said the runway at the country’s largest air base ‘melted’.

The RAF has halted all flights in or out of Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Monday, according to sources cited by Sky News.

Victoria Derbyshire wasn’t impressed…

Boris Johnson is now waffling at the Farnborough Airshow.



Victoria Derbyshire – Ok, let's leave Boris Johnson there in Farnborough. pic.twitter.com/o78hLGy9fY — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 18, 2022

Reactions

A lot of other people were fuming that he was playing toy soldiers when the country is literally melting:

Could a lobby journalist please pluck up the courage to ask how much this grandstanding cost the taxpayer? pic.twitter.com/llZr2PLwQh — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) July 18, 2022

The disgraced corrupt conman who is masquerading as our leader is having a ball. While the country burns he’s playing top gun.



pic.twitter.com/RoFLdOFVCu — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) July 18, 2022

The state of this. The country falling apart and Johnson is pretending to fly fighter jets. The absolute embarrassment of it all. https://t.co/4GwYhKyL5b — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) July 18, 2022

Chr*st the cosplay never stops does it? He's going to be pulling this sh*t all summer – and we're all paying for it. pic.twitter.com/bm1ZVwYNae — Tim Bale (@ProfTimBale) July 17, 2022

Johnson is working through his bucket list.

Dread to think what is coming next. — monty and lottie. (emma) (@montysbiscuit) July 18, 2022

So that's why it's called a cockpit — Peter Simms 🇪🇺🇬🇧🌻🇺🇦 (@peterrsimms) July 18, 2022

Hopefully the next PM will at least not be a lazy, taxpayers money wasting, lardarse. — Sam (@sammwittings) July 18, 2022

As the PM prepares to press the ejector button on his own leadership and hand over the controls …👇 https://t.co/g7G34srlYq — Tamara Cohen (@tamcohen) July 18, 2022

