Stormy Daniels, Boris Johnson and acclaimed pollster Frank Lutz are among the guests on Channel 4’s US election night coverage.

Airing from 10:15pm on Tuesday 5th November in partnership with CNN, the eight-hour live programme is fronted by Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Emily Maitlis, both presenting from Washington DC.

The presenting team for America Decides will be joined by Jeremy Vine in London, marking his Channel 4 election debut to front a ‘data hub’ providing infographics and the story behind the stats as all-important battleground state results are declared.

News presenter Matt Frei will play a key role in the overnight programme as well as leading coverage on Channel 4 News throughout the election period.

He’ll be joined by a team of correspondents on the night, all reporting on the ground from the swing states which will be key in determining who becomes President.

The programme will feature a range of exclusive guests offering compelling conversation from across the American political divide. This includes Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress at the centre of Donald Trump’s ‘hush-money’ trial following an affair between the two, and Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer who paid Daniels to stay quiet about the affair.

They will be joined in the Washington DC studio by former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Other guests will include media personality and Republican supporter Caitlyn Jenner, acclaimed pollster Frank Lutz, James Carville, Bill Clinton’s lead strategist responsible for coining the term “it’s the economy, stupid!” and actor Brian Cox, star of Succession

. A range of Democrat and Republican politicians will also join throughout the night to offer their insights.

Guests will be across political spectrum, Channel 4 says, and will be partnering with CNN for graphics, data and reports.



For example, CNN’s John King and his “magic wall” will be shown to C4 viewers.



Coverage will be on YouTube and TikTok. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 8, 2024

Related: Reform UK leader offers to give Jenrick ‘Farage lessons’