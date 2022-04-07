The tax status of Rishi Sunak’s wife and the national insurance hike dominate today’s front pages.

According to Independent reports, Akshata Murty held non-dom status and could have saved millions by not paying UK tax on foreign income.

The Daily Mirror, The Independent and the i all lead on the reports.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s statement that he has “absolutely no problem” with the rise in national insurance tax is front of Metro.

TAX RISES? I HAVEN'T A PROBLEM



🔴 Johnson says N.I. increase vital to help fund doctors and nurses

It's sheer relief for Ed after court case victory

Reaction on social media has also been pretty fierce.

Here’s what people had to say:

Oh, come on… Sunak’s wife claimed non-dom status in order to avoid tax. And while he’s Chancellor.



It’s more one-rule-for-them stuff with the families & friends of the government playing by different rules from everyone else. https://t.co/HicZdWtMNw — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) April 6, 2022

The Chancellor has big questions to answer.



He must urgently explain how much he has benefited at the same time he was putting taxes up for millions of working families and choosing to leave them £2620 a year worse off. https://t.co/58gXghFaDB — Tulip Siddiq (@TulipSiddiq) April 6, 2022

It's like Sunak's team planned a "yes he is very rich and no he doesn't think the rules apply to him" week. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) April 6, 2022

If Rishi Sunak's billionaire wife has been avoiding tax in the UK, then Rishi Sunak should not be allowed to be chancellor in the UK — RD Hale (@Skye_City) April 6, 2022

Just eating my tea and thought how the hell if Sunak's wife doesn't pay any tax in this Country how could we the tax payers pay her company's Furlough? — Baroness Patricia of Plague Island #JohnsonOut (@Patrici89225734) April 6, 2022

KEEP MY WIFE'S TAX DODGE OUT YOUR F'KIN MOUTHhttps://t.co/DHlg8CEnoc — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) April 7, 2022

Why is it the richest among us always manage to find a way to pay the least in tax? https://t.co/YRiQ7wqlZx — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) April 6, 2022

