A tin-eared TikTok influencer has sparked a backlash after she claimed to be sheltering from the cold in a fancy London hotel room.

Lydia Millen, who creates content around ‘life and style from the English countryside’, posted a video on Tuesday explaining: “The heating is currently broken in my house, so I’m heading down to London, I’m checking into The Savoy and I’m going to make full use of their wonderful warm water.”

The creator, who has 1.2 million Instagram followers, then detailed her outfit for the day in what’s known as a ‘Get Ready With Me’ (GRWM). She concluded: “I’m off to warm up, let me know what you think in the comments.”

The video has sparked outrage on social media as families up and down the country face a bleak winter.

Inflation and soaring energy bills have left many unable to afford to switch on the heating as temperatures drop.

Some UK GPs have even begun prescribing heating to patients with medical conditions that become worse in the cold, while ‘warm banks’ have been set up to accommodate people who can’t afford to turn the heating on at home.

Life hack: Can't heat your house?



Just ✨ check into the Savoy ✨ pic.twitter.com/rlLsU8jzbl — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) November 23, 2022

