A fundraiser set up to support the care worker whose car was burnt during the riots in Middlesbrough on Sunday (4/8) has hit £25,000.

Brendan was at work doing a 12 hour shift at a care home in the town when he returned home to see his car burnt to ashes.

He said the incident had led to him breaking down in tears because it took so much for him to save for it.

Brendan was in the middle of a 12-hour shift, as a carer, when his car was torched by thugs.#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/xmcpAZS0fk — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 7, 2024

A fundraiser set up in the wake of the incident has already hit £25,000, with donations flooding in to support Brendan.

Cleveland Police, meanwhile, has said 28 people are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court charged with violent disorder and other offences after violence in Middlesbrough.

The force said the court had set aside a remand court to deal with those appearing, which includes one man who pushed a burning wheelie bin into a row of police officers before falling to the ground and being arrested.

Donate to the fundraiser here

This is my England.



Brendan will get a new car and hopefully a little extra to insure it.



This is the England I know and love.



You can donate here 👇🏽https://t.co/SelgZHmwDD pic.twitter.com/702XJWJMOL — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) August 7, 2024

Related: Police in Cyprus ready and waiting UK orders to bring Tommy Robinson in