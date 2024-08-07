A heartbroken carer says his scorched car was “unrecognisable” after he returned to it following a 12-hour shift.

Speaking to the BBC, Brendan relived the moment he realised his primary mode of transportation had been set alight by thugs during the UK riots.

The incident led to him breaking down in tears because it took so much for him to save for it.

Brendan was in the middle of a 12-hour shift, as a carer, when his car was torched by thugs.#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/xmcpAZS0fk — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 7, 2024

Police remain braced for planned unrest by “hateful and divisive groups” as they monitor reports of at least 30 possible gatherings and threats against immigration law specialists.

A list of solicitors’ firms and advice agencies has been shared in chat groups as possible targets for gatherings, with the message inviting people to “mask up” if they attend.

Tell Mama, a group monitoring Islamophobia in the UK, said it has alerted police and counter-terrorism officials to the “far-right threats”.

