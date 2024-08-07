Small businesses around the country said they feel “frightened” as they prepared for further rioting by boarding up shop fronts and closing early.

Police remain braced for further unrest as they monitor reports of at least 100 possible gatherings amid threats against immigration law specialists across the country.

Businesses in areas listed as possible targets said they feel “apprehensive” about the planned disorder on Wednesday evening and are taking precautions including removing valuables from their shops and closing early.

In North Finchley, London, workers were seen boarding up shops while local restaurants had their shutters down on Wednesday afternoon while police patrolled the area.

Orange posters bearing the words “refugees welcome” were also seen around the high street.

A manager at a school uniform shop in north London, who wished to remain anonymous, said on Wednesday morning that the expected riots were having an impact on her business during its “busiest time of the year”.

“Today, normally we are busy but the streets are quite quiet,” she said.

Asked how she felt regarding the current threats, she said: “I feel apprehensive really – a bit frightening, not experienced anything like this before.

“All the businesses in this street – it’s so quiet, there’s hardly anyone walking in the street at the moment.”

Estate agents in Walthamstow, east London, closed high street offices on Wednesday with staff being told to work from home, while the Nags Head pub nearby informed customers via social media they would be shut that day because of a “potential protest” to “ensure safety” of customers and employees.

Elsewhere in the borough, a library will be closing early – before the planned disorder, the council confirmed.

In Essex, small businesses in Westcliff-on-Sea have boarded up their shop fronts ahead of planned action nearby and said police have been visiting local stores to offer their support and advice on precautions they can take.

Saira Hussain, who runs HAD, a small architectural practice with offices in Manchester, Burnley, Blackburn and north London, said the events of the last week are “really upsetting”.

She said one shop on the row in central Manchester next to HAD’s offices have recently had their windows smashed.

Ms Hussain added that the neighbouring businesses have had their shutters down since the start of the week.

Women-led architecture firm HAD helps household clients with planning applications, and also relies partly on walk-in trade.

“Ghost town”

“August is our busiest time of year usually”, she said, adding that the area had been a “ghost town” since Monday.

Ms Hussain continued “I’ve only ever known this country to be my home … I’m a third generation British Pakistani. I was born here, studied here, trade here and employ people from this country.

“I bet I’ve contributed much more to this country than any of these people that are causing trouble,” she added.

“It would be nice to live and work in peace.”

A solicitor, whose family firm practises immigration law in northern England, said: “If there is any violence or destruction, all the businesses in the area are family-run businesses – so if they target us, everyone gets affected.”

An office manager at an immigration advisory service in the east Midlands said he felt “very, very scared and very upset” regarding the threats his workplace has received and that surrounding businesses feel the same.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “Around this area, all of the shops that are next to us – they’re very scared as well.

“Offices and restaurants – they’re very scared and upset.”

“Scared and upset”

Police, the Home Office and the Government are set to join UK retailers in urgent talks over how to protect their staff and customers as they brace for more rioting across the country.

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) national chairman Martin McTague said small businesses have found themselves “on the front line” of recent public disorder and violence and that many have helped to clean up their streets afterwards.

He continued: “Local authorities, insurance companies and politicians of all stripes need to be ready to support their small businesses to rebuild, recover and get back on their feet. As the UK’s grassroots business network, FSB will do what we can to help.

“Local small business success rests on local support, in welcoming environments where people want to be. The images of the last few days are the opposite, and it must stop.”

Trade group the British Retail Consortium (BRC), which represents more than 200 retailers as well as thousands of smaller independents who are represented by its trade association members, held a community meeting for its members on Wednesday morning.

