Police in Cyprus have offered their assistance to UK authorities in bringing Tommy Robinson in as rioting spills into a second week.

Following orders from police chief Stelios Papatheodorou, the Cypriot authorities have already contacted the British police and offered assistance if needed.

Robinson, the former leader of the English Defence League whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is currently staying at an all-inclusive resort in Ayia Napa.

He skipped the country after a High Court case accused him of “flagrant” contempt of court related to a film shown at a protest in central London.

Allegations over his role in inciting unrest back in the UK could also come back to haunt him.

According to local reports, the Cyprus police and their British counterparts are in open communication, and further developments on the matter are seemingly on the cards.

The head of the Crown Prosecution Service has warned that people who stir up disorder online will not escape prosecution as more than 100 charges related to the riots have been laid.

Dozens of people have appeared in courtrooms facing charges related to the unrest which has now lasted a week across England and in parts of Northern Ireland.

Those suspected of crimes related to the riots have started to appear at – or are listed to attend – courts in Sheffield, Manchester, Teesside and Liverpool.

One man has been charged with intending to stir up racial hatred relating to alleged posts on Facebook, and will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The wife of a Tory councillor remains in custody for inciting racial hatred following a disgusting social media post put out in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

