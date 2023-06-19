Laurence Fox spent his Father’s Day burning Pride flags with a seemingly anti-LGBT T-shirt on.

The outspoken Reclaim Party leader took to Twitter to post footage of him burning flags in a back garden.

In a Twitter post he described the flags as ‘child mutilation bunting’ that he doused in lighter fluid before setting them alight.

Just Laurence Fox spending Father’s Day drunk in his garden, burning Pride flags. Nothing to see here… pic.twitter.com/d1nMxeYevQ — Truth Checkers (@truth_checkers) June 18, 2023

The footage has come to light after Fox confirmed he would be running to replace Boris Johnson as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

He signalled his intentions last week after the seat was vacated by the former prime minister, accusing Labour and the Conservatives of being “largely indistinguishable” and “not fit for purpose”.

“We have uncontrolled immigration putting pressure on an already over stretched NHS, which is one of the poorest performing health services in the developed world.

“Labour and Conservative are offering the same policies and are largely indistinguishable… Britain deserves better.

“Reclaim seeks to represent the best interests of British people, Reclaim is motivated by common sense. Reclaim is interested in a prosperous future for our children.”

Labour are heavily odds-on to claim victory in the upcoming Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, while Fox is priced at 33/1.

