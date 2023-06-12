Labour are heavily odds-on to claim victory in the upcoming Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, the seat vacated by former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Following Johnson’s resignation as an MP last week, the Conservatives are 11/2 to reclaim a seat they have held since its creation in 2010, while a Lib-Dem victory is priced at 20/1.

Labour is overwhelmingly favoured at 1/10.

In the Mid Bedfordshire by-election, a seat the Conservatives have held since 1931, the Liberal Democrats are favourites at 4/11 from the Conservatives at 5/2, with Labour a 10/1 chance.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “After Conservative heavyweights Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries both opted to stand down last week, the Tories look to be under serious pressure to maintain their seats in the upcoming by-elections.

“Labour are clear favourites at 1/10 to claim Boris Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge & South Ruislip, ahead of the Tories at 11/2, while it’s the Lib-Dems that are firm 4/11 favourites to win the Mid Bedfordshire seat vacated by Nadine Dorries.”

Uxbridge & South Ruislip By-election:

Labour 1/10 Conservatives 11/2 Liberal Democrats 20/1 Reform UK 66/1 Greens 66/1

