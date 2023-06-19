Ian Hislop has perfectly summarised Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list with a blistering Have I Got News For You monologue.

The former prime minister handed peerages to former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen, while giving staunch loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel a knighthood and a damehood respectively.

Benjamin Gascoigne, a former deputy chief of staff to the ex-prime minister will enter the House of Lords alongside Ross Kempsell, a former political director of the Conservative Party.

Charlotte Owen, a former adviser to Mr Johnson, will become one of the youngest peers, while Kulveer Singh Ranger, a former director of transport while Boris Johnson was London mayor, will also be elevated to the Lords.

Speaking on Have I Got News For You, Hislop, the editor of Private Eye magazine, said: “Normally we go though the honours list looking for people who are dodgy. This year we went through looking for anyone who wasn’t.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Ian Hislop, "Everything Boris Johnson touches turns, really, to, sh*t.. Normally we go though the honours list looking for people who are dodgy. This year we went through looking for anyone who wasn't." #HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/jMTRWDshMB — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 16, 2023

