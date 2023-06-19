Footage of mounting piles of wasted PPE has been leaked online, provoking outrage among local councillors.

PPE graveyards in the New Forest town of Calmore have been building up in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shocking pictures show countless piles of old protective equipment near Testwood Lakes Nature Reserve.

‘Large scale’ littering

The site was uncovered at a Hampshire County Council (HCC) meeting, where it was revealed the ‘large scale’ littering had taken place.

The equipment is thought to have been discarded during the Covid pandemic for being ‘substandard’.

Millions of taxpayer’s cash was squandered on equipment that was ultimately deemed completely useless.

Many contracts went to Tory cronies, with little experience in providing the sort of equipment that was needed to keep keyworkers protected.

The UK even tried to flog its unusable PPE to other NATO members, but nobody wanted to buy it.

Now, a report from the HCC Regulatory Committee meeting, revealed the discovery was made following an investigation by New Forest District Council into use of land at Little Testwood Farm Caravan Park, Hampshire.

Report

The report read: “Following their own investigations into the use of land as a caravan park, New Forest District Council reported the large-scale storage of packs of old PPE.

“It became apparent that thousands of packs of medical aprons had been dumped on the land with no obvious signs that they were being protected or stored for some future use.

“The concern is that they have been dumped with no intention of removal to a proper facility.

“The EA have been contacted to see if they can determine where the PPE originated and whether it was discarded by a Health Trust as substandard during the Covid procurement.

“Enquiries have been made with Land Registry to ascertain land ownership, although this has flagged up a possible HCC link as we are mentioned in one clause in relation to a s106 Agreement.”

Committee members were left bemused at how such a huge example of fly-tipping could have gone unnoticed

