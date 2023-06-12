Laurence Fox has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Boris Johnson as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The failed London mayoral candidate and leader of the Reclaim Party signalled his intentions today after the seat was vacated by the former prime minister.

He accused Labour and the Conservatives of being “largely indistinguishable” and “not fit for purpose”, adding:

“We have uncontrolled immigration putting pressure on an already over stretched NHS, which is one of the poorest performing health services in the developed world.

“Labour and Conservative are offering the same policies and are largely indistinguishable… Britain deserves better.

“Reclaim seeks to represent the best interests of British people, Reclaim is motivated by common sense. Reclaim is interested in a prosperous future for our children.”

Labour are heavily odds-on to claim victory in the upcoming Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election.

Following Johnson’s resignation as an MP last week, the Conservatives are 11/2 to reclaim a seat they have held since its creation in 2010, while a Lib-Dem victory is priced at 20/1.

Labour is overwhelmingly favoured at 1/10, while Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party is 33/1 with William Hill.

