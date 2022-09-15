The New York Times published an article with the headline: “The queen’s funeral will be paid for by British taxpayers,” which has not been received very well by some UK media commentators.

The publication shared the story on Twitter and wrote: “Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, which will involve elaborate processions, vigils and rituals, will be paid for by British taxpayers as they deal with soaring energy prices and high inflation. The British government has not yet said how much it will cost.”

Questioning the cost of the funeral and the burden on the taxpayer, as a cost of living crisis bites, has angered a lot of media commentators on the right of the political spectrum.

It comes as it was revealed that King Charles will not pay tax on inheritance from the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, which will involve elaborate processions, vigils and rituals, will be paid for by British taxpayers as they deal with soaring energy prices and high inflation. The British government has not yet said how much it will cost. https://t.co/GYAq28nZt7 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 14, 2022

Anger

These people are furious about it:

1.

Amazing scoop from the New York Times reveals that Queen’s funeral will be paid out of taxation. Must be a first for any head of state anywhere.

Or … maybe there are no depths to which the ⁦@nytimes⁩ won’t stoop in its anti-British propaganda. https://t.co/NO1F2gnpW3 — Andrew Neil (@afneil) September 14, 2022

2.

The British Government just committed north of £100bn to help with the cost of living.



The Queen’s funeral will cost be a fraction of a fraction of a fraction of that.



You absolute ghouls. — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) September 14, 2022

3.

Oh do shut. The. Actual. Fuck. Up. The @nytimes hates this country for reasons best known to itself. Countless articles full of errors and bile. A once great newspaper has rendered itself a joke. Did something dark happen to the editor in London or something? https://t.co/kOo8iOrYaI — Iain Dale ⚒️🇺🇦 (@IainDale) September 14, 2022

4.

5.

If the NYT was any good they could:

a) tell their readers interesting things about how politics and populism has found different expressions in 2 countries

b) give an intelligent outsider's view of the UK which made us reflect

Instead it pursues a ridiculous anti-British vendetta https://t.co/BDSK5qeHUR — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) September 14, 2022

Some people loved it though:

1.

NYT has certainly rattled the gammons!



I must start to read it. https://t.co/6pToojmGLB — Citizen Smith – Join a union! ☭ (@Dave_Smith1970) September 15, 2022

2.

In the economically difficult times, maybe the Royal family could contribute, as a gesture of solidarity with their subjects. https://t.co/bpv80TST1g — john buttery (@johnwbuttery) September 15, 2022

3.

It’s alright when Brits criticise other countries and nations but god forbid anyone does it about the UK https://t.co/MoCqt8Z9gd — A (@andriaphotiou) September 15, 2022

4.

Unhinged. Defensive. Pathetic. And there are more examples out there. These are the journalists who also brought us Brexit. pic.twitter.com/G19Pu7q7Ux — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) September 15, 2022

5.

6.

Bloody hell.

Weird how some people give lip service to free speech, until something they don't like is being said. — Philip of Burgundy (@Phil_Burgundy) September 15, 2022

Related: King Charles’ inheritance tax break is pretty jaw-dropping as cost of living crisis bites