Piers Morgan debated allegations of racist bullying with lawyer Paula Rhone-Adrien on his show this week – but looking at his latest viewing figures not many people are likely to have seen it.

“There was no racism whatsoever towards Meghan Markle before that wedding from the press in this country,” Morgan said.

“None. Nada. Zero.”

But Rhone-Adrien was having none of it.

“You don’t know that Piers,” she shot back.

“You can’t say that, because you don’t know what existed for her and what she’s saying and what Harry is saying, because I notice that we’re focusing on Meghan, but Harry is part of this as well.”

Bad as each other

Then the Talk TV frontman claimed the couple are “both as bad as each other.”

“If all they did was tell the truth, that’s one thing,” Piers added.

“But 17 statements from the Oprah interview alone have proven to be untrue, we still don’t know who this supposed Royal was who raised concern over their child’s skin colour.”

"There was no racism whatsoever towards Meghan Markle before that wedding from the press in this country. None. Nada. Zero."



Piers Morgan debates allegations of racist bullying with lawyer Paula Rhone-Adrien.@piersmorgan | @FamilyLawGuruUK | @estherk_k | @TalkTV pic.twitter.com/Jk9l9vgJIf — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) September 14, 2022

Viewing figures

So how many people were watching this live?

Probably not many.

TV critic Scott Bryan tweet out his viewing figures a few days ago.

He wrote: “In case you are wondering, Piers Morgan Uncensored’s ratings are at all an all time low, with Monday’s episode only watched by an average of 18,000 viewers. It was an extended episode, with the second hour having an average of 11,000.”

1.

In case you are wondering, Piers Morgan Uncensored's ratings are at all an all time low, with Monday's episode only watched by an average of 18,000 viewers.



It was an extended episode, with the second hour having an average of 11,000. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 13, 2022

2.

He followed up the tweet writing: “Meanwhile, GB News’ ratings are around the same as normal this last week (hardly ever going above 100k). It follows my theory that when a big news story breaks, viewers much more likely to head to the BBC News / Sky News than try out newer competitors.”

Meanwhile, GB News' ratings are around the same as normal this last week (hardly ever going above 100k).



It follows my theory that when a big news story breaks, viewers much more likely to head to the BBC News / Sky News than try out newer competitors. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 13, 2022

Related: Watch: Vanessa Feltz dismantles royal biographer’s ‘spiteful’ Meghan Markle comments and it’s epic