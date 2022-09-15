New Health Secretary Therese Coffey has come under fire after her office issued guidance telling workers to “be positive” and avoid using policy wonk “jargon”.

An email, understood to have been sent to staff at the Department of Health and Social Care and sent on to workers at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), is reported to have told them to avoid using “Oxford commas” – the final comma used in a list of things.

The Financial Times, which first reported the story, said the document was titled “New secretary of state ways of working preferences”.

It asked employees to “be precise” and “be positive — if we have done something good, let us say so and avoid double negatives”, the FT said.

One UKHSA employee told the FT that the email was “super patronising” and added: “The idea that we have to frame issues positively indicates a person who doesn’t want to deal with problems, so that’s not encouraging.”

Ms Coffey also came under fire for the email on Twitter from NHS staff and patients.

Salary cut

According to Government sources, it is not unusual for ministerial teams to set out ways of working for staff when new ministers are appointed.

They said the Government has “set out a broad guide for staff to help provide an efficient service to the public and deliver better outcomes to patients”.

The FT reported that UKHSA workers were feeling “demoralised” after the Government earlier this year made substantial job cuts to fixed-term staff who were involved in outbreak control during the Covid pandemic.

Some permanent staff have been offered a 2.5% pay increase to help manage the rising cost of living.

“We are actually getting a salary cut,” one employee with knowledge of the plans told the FT.

A UKHSA spokesman said: “UKHSA does not comment on leaked emails or briefings.

“We value enormously all of our hard-working colleagues who work tirelessly to make our nation’s health secure.”

Ms Coffey has discussed her dislike of the Oxford comma on Twitter in the past, saying in 2015 it was one of her “pet hates”.

Reactions

As the NHS is in crisis, Coffey’s orders have not gone down well:

1.

new health secretary Thérèse Coffey has riled healthcare workers by telling them to avoid using the Oxford comma – in the middle of an NHS crisis https://t.co/iZvV00JiJu — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) September 15, 2022

2.

Thérèse Coffey, our new Health Secretary, voted against smoking bans in pubs and cars with children FOUR times.



So it's not about whether she smokes cigars. It's about whether she sacrificed the health of the British public, to make her own life more convenient. pic.twitter.com/65WT9mhuIf — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) September 8, 2022

3.

6.8m people waiting for NHS England appointment; 132,000 vacancies, lack of beds; real wage cuts for staff, ambulances delayed



Health Secretary Thérèse Coffey tells staff to “be positive” and avoid “Oxford commas”.



Tories do live in a parallel universe.https://t.co/Yt0R2NBI4s — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) September 15, 2022

4.

Looks like Thérèse Coffey's memo to healthcare staff has got right up their colon, or other Coffey-approved punctuation. https://t.co/oLo5LP9Drj — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) September 15, 2022

5.

Like Therese Coffey I'll refrain from using Oxford – or even any – commas so that I have more space to attach adjectives describing what this bunch of utterly incompetent criminally inept insensitive unqualified over-promoted innumerate liars and morons are doing to this country. — Jon Abbott (@jon_abbott) September 15, 2022

6.

Our new health sec telling NHS staff to stop using Oxford commas?!



The NHS is on its knees! It’s collapsing NOW & there’s no winter plan. We don’t give 2 stuffs about bloody commas!



Can we please have a health sec who, you know, actually does the job?!https://t.co/VqzRQq9dzQ — Neena Jha (@DrNeenaJha) September 15, 2022

7.

I, must, personally, thank, Therese Coffey, for, my, lesson.

It, has, changed, my, working, practice.

All, hail, our, amazing, health, secretary.

Fixing, the, NHS.



Thérèse Coffey’s ‘be positive’ order angers UK health workers https://t.co/zuTfrkGI5r — Stormzy🎩 (@Nurseborisbash) September 15, 2022

8.

And then this!

Got a pass off a pal in The Lords so didn’t queue for too long today!

Whilst in the queue for 3 mins with ordinary folk, I heard real praise for Liz Truss’s govt:

‘Liz’s freeze has saved our lives’

‘Kwasi is a dish’

‘Therese Coffey is right about Oxford commas’

Great to hear!👍👏 pic.twitter.com/XRTPSHSsS8 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 15, 2022

