A clip of Jim Davidson storming out of an interview with Ashley Banjo has been making the rounds on social media.

The comedian sat down with the Diversity star to discuss racism as part of an ITV interview and faced some hard questions before he eventually walked out.

Discussing a video made by Davidson in response to the emotive dance inspired by the death of George Floyd in the US, Banjo said:

“As far as I’m concerned, that video you made… It was racist in every way, in every single way.

“It was personal and racist. I’m from this country, I love this country, I’m from a mixed race background.”

Explaining what his issue with the dance was, Jim said that it was “on a light entertainment show on a Saturday night”.

However, as they continued to clashed over his video, and the topic of race in general, he abruptly decided to leave the conversation, with Ashley attempting to stop him from walking out.

Following him out of the door he said:

“I’m only talking about the things you said.

“At this moment in time your video is proof of what I did that routine for. It’s proof of the racism that is alive and well.”

Jim responded: “Well, you’ve won Ashley”, before walking out of the wrong door.

