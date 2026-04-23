Ukrainian officials have reportedly suggested calling part of the Donbas region ‘Donnyland’ in a bid to please Donald Trump and get him to help them end the war with Russia.

According to a report in the New York Times, the suggestion was first made “partly in jest” by a Ukrainian translator.

Citing four people familiar with negotiations on the Ukraine war, the suggestion was made in an “attempt to convince the Trump administration to push back more against Russia’s territorial demands.”

It has been suggested that the piece of land which would be renamed ‘Donnyland’ would be an area not fully controlled by either side in the disputed Donbas region. It would be about 50 miles long and 40 miles wide.

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One Ukrainian negotiator is said to have even used ChatGPT to create an official flag and anthem for ‘Donnyland,’ a source with knowledge of negotiations told the NYT.

It is not clear if any US officials saw the design, and ‘Donnyland’ has not been mentioned in any official documents. However, it has been used in peace talks according to the NYT.

The suggestion is a clear attempt to play to Trump’s not inconsiderable ego and his love for putting his name to everything and anything.

Once again, people are deciding that the best way to deal with Trump and make him happy is to treat him like a toddler.