Considering we can expect less than ten hours of daylight each day from now until next March, it might be the perfect time to bag yourself a luxury holiday in the sunshine to look forward to.

Gifting someone a holiday to a tropical paradise is usually above and beyond people’s price range at Christmas time but, thanks to Wowcher’s Mystery Holiday, it’s an affordable option this festive period.

The site is offering a Mystery Holiday with a hotel stay and return flights from £99pp, with destinations like the Maldives, Bali and Thailand all included as options.

You could end up heading to any of the 100 possible worldwide destinations, including European hotspots like Malta, Corfu, Crete, Cyprus, Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria, for some much needed winter sun.

MALE, MALDIVES – FEBRUARY 22: A Beach Villa with Swimming Pool and Palm Trees a Lifestyle Resort Milaidhoo Island, Baa-Atoll on February 22, 2017 in Male, Maldives. (Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

Or you could be packing your bags for a city break to the likes of Berlin, Rome, Lisbon or Amsterdam, which are for grabs with the deal.

During your getaway, you’ll slumber down in at least 3-star accommodation, each with its own private room with ensuite, and, all short haul flights are direct to destination from UK airports.

You can check out the full list of holidays available here, with seven-night long haul trips including Barbados, Mexico, Los Angeles and Japan.

The £99pp offer is valid for dates between January and March 2026, while April departures are slightly higher at £129, so you can kick start your year in the best way.

With Wowcher’s redemption method, all you need to do is simply enter your details and voucher codes and within seconds you’ll find out your holiday instantly.

If you want to get a flavour for what a Mystery Holiday is really like, read the following five-star review given by Naomi who bagged herself a trip to Dubai for a bargain.

“From start to finish our experience with Wowcher was amazing,” wrote Naomi. “We had won three nights in Dubai for our £198 spend! Our travel company kept us informed right up until we departed.

She continued: “We upgraded our flights for an additional £359 which was well worth it. The flights with Emirates were a fantastic experience.

“Our accommodation in Dubai was fab; made extra special by the hotel staff at the Sea View hotel and we crammed as much into our time as we could. Obviously we were very lucky to be selected for this particular break but as someone who travels five to six times a year on holiday, I couldn’t have been happier with the experience you gave us, especially as it was a surprise present for my partner!”.

So, if you want to escape the winter blues with a dream holiday to look forward to in the new year, buy a Wowcher Myster Holiday here.