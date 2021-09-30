Did you watch Sir Keir Starmer’s speech yesterday? It was long, like The Irishman long. Nobody would dare heckle Robert De Niro but they were happy to have a pop at the Labour leader, who was shouted down on numerous occasions.

One thing that did stand out in his speech was the moment he heralded the patriotism of his party, parking his tanks on the Tories’ lawn.

Was it a good speech? Depends on who you talk to. Tony Blair and Peter Mandelson probably liked it, Jeremy Corbyn not so much.

Starmer even cracked a couple of ‘funnies,’ referring to the PM as the son of a tool maker. Comedy is subjective.

As you can see below Hilary Benn loved it, but his dad’s pipe would be spinning in his grave at yesterday’s 90-minute speech.

A really impressive speech by @Keir_Starmer — Hilary Benn (@hilarybennmp) September 29, 2021

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC, said: “Keir’s speech today shows that Labour has a plan for fixing the cost of living crisis, for delivering decent work and pay, and for giving our children a brighter future.”

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Keir set out a new vision for the party and a new vision for the country.”

She added: “Keir’s speech shows that Labour in power could bring hope to the many families forgotten by this Government. This is a serious plan for change.”

Patriotism

One person who wasn’t happy that Starmer had said he was patriotic was the Telegraph’s chief political correspondent, Christopher Hope.

During the speech he tweeted: “”In this conference hall we are patriots”, says Keir Starmer. Yet he also wants to scrap the replacement for the royal yacht Britannia?”

"In this conference hall we are patriots", says Keir Starmer. Yet he also wants to scrap the replacement for the royal yacht Britannia? 🚢 #LabourConference2021 — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) September 29, 2021

Reactions

Needless to say, the reactions came in thick and fast.

1.

Likening a boat to patriotism is like saying "how can someone love the abstract concept of religion if they don't also like sweetcorn?" — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) September 29, 2021

2.

This. I would sell every single one of my constituents for that royal yacht. https://t.co/UMbM7Olndt — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) September 29, 2021

3.

That’s the most failed “gotcha” I’ve ever seen on Twitter. https://t.co/IXYaWeGEyB — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 29, 2021

4.

WTF is patriotic about a £200m party boat none of us will ever get to use? https://t.co/j4LMW5Ydm9 — Mitch Benn🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) September 29, 2021

5.

If he really loved Britain, he'd announce a hundred royal yachts. https://t.co/lyGPQLMCZq — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) September 29, 2021

6.

A thousand yachts with LED bunting or you’re a Remoaner traitor! — Seb Dance 🌹🇪🇺 (@SebDance) September 29, 2021

7.

What a yardstick for patriotism. Spaffing money up the wall, on some vanity project.



Oh, and stop calling it a "royal" yacht. The Royal family have made it very clear they want nothing to do with it. https://t.co/VfVAEMh8KX pic.twitter.com/8csg0ooE7c — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 29, 2021

8.

Back off Hopey – making a tit of yourself over the Royal Yacht is MY job! — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 29, 2021

9.

Find yourself a guy who looks at you with the devotion Christopher Hope shows when he looks at the royal yacht https://t.co/VekPC7q6fK — . (@twlldun) September 29, 2021

10.

Do all patriots need a boat now then Father? pic.twitter.com/IFhaB0uF68 — christhebarker (@christhebarker) September 29, 2021

11.

being patriotic by ignoring Brenda when she says she doesn't need a royal yacht — Mary Branscombe (@marypcbuk) September 29, 2021

12.

1 yacht = 1 patriotism https://t.co/lTaLlh8iDM — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 29, 2021

13.

1 royal dinghy = 1 micropatriotism — oldak (@oldak) September 29, 2021

14.

There's nothing patriotic about buying a luxury yacht for some super wealthy people when large parts of our community struggle to get by.

It's not even as if the Queen wants it, it's Johnson's play thing. — Gordon McIntosh 🇪🇺 #FBPE 🇪🇺 💙 (@Gordy_Mc1ntosh) September 29, 2021

15.

Forget the royal yacht…look at the state of the brexit bus after 3 years with johnson at the wheel… pic.twitter.com/i7iil3AdtO — tom maccoy (@tom_maccoy) September 29, 2021

16.

No matter how many times I draw it they just don't seem to overlap, Christopher. pic.twitter.com/eylT0qbN8U — Draconacticus 🏴‍☠️ 🐝💙 (@Draconacticus) September 29, 2021

Related: Conference speech: Hecklers tough on Starmer tough on the causes of Starmer