The Telegraph has blasted a Led By Donkeys exhibition promoting the campaign group’s new book, saying it “embodies the intolerance of the liberal left”.

Activists behind the eye-catching billboards and striking projections have taken up residence in the Old Market in Bristol over the weekend, with displays from their many stunts on show for the public to see up close and personal.

Previous billboard and banner campaigns on topics from the Black Lives Matter movement to the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic all feature, as does the wonderful lettuce banner that got unfurled during a Liz Truss speech in America.

Carol Vorderman was among those who visited the display, reporting that there were long queues outside the exhibition.

But not everyone was happy about it.

The Telegraph’s JJ Charlesworth penned an angry review blasting the campaign group for reducing big democratic issues to “dumb, didactic visual gotchas”.

He added that the gallery embodies the “intolerance of the liberal left”, who feed off “impotence, resentment, self-pity and self-righteousness.”

In their eyes, Charlesworth claims, Brexit is bad, the EU is good and Covid should have been handled by… wait for it, “the scientists”!

Shame on them for casting their contemporaries as “idiots gulled by liars”. Liz Truss was a visionary, right? And who needs experts when you’ve got Matt Hancock!

Got to be honest we’re a bit disappointed. We were hoping for 1-star from the Telegraph. Always a pleasure to be living rent-free in their heads.



Only 3 days left of the exhibition for the launch of our book. 11-4pm 17 Midland Road gallery, Bristol until Sunday. You can pickup a… pic.twitter.com/bQR4q0L39p — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) September 13, 2024

Related: Express outraged after 6,000 EU flags are distributed at the Proms