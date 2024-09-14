The Express has blasted “Remainiac Proms-goers” after thousands of EU flags were distributed at the last night of the classical music festival.

The right-leaning newspaper threw its dummy out of the pram after campaigners organised for 6,000 flags to be distributed outside the Royal Albert Hall.

In August, the newspaper notes, BBC Proms ticket holders were told they would be barred from bringing “protest flags” to the annual celebration of British patriotism.

The iconic South Kensington venue has told those planning to attend that “flags related to protest” will not be allowed, and may be confiscated by staff.

But George Chambers, the head of comms at BBC Classical, has since taken to social media to confirm that doesn’t include the EU flag, much to the chagrin of the Express.

A welcome update from George Chambers, head of comms at BBC classical.

EU 🇪🇺flags are very much allowed at this year's #LastNightofthePrims

in solidarity with musicians and all affected by the #brexit damage to the UK 🇬🇧. Roll up! 14/9/24

6000 free flags for Prommers 🇪🇺🇬🇧… https://t.co/jOmoLj19BO — EU Flags Team (@EUFlagsTeam) August 19, 2024

The newspaper bemoaned the fact that there has been a “succession of years in which the red, white and blue of the Union Jack has become increasingly drowned out by the blue and gold of the EU flag”.

And they aren’t wrong.

Last year, Brexiteers were up in arms about how many European flags could be seen at the event.

Harvey Proctor posted: “BBC must investigate how so many EU flags were waved & on display at The Last Night of the Proms.

“Disgraceful & misguided BBC messing up a British tradition; a political gesture which would make Sir Henry Wood turn in his grave.

“Utterly vulgar & wrong. Rule Britannia, not Rule EU”.

While Mark Crockett added: “Anyone waving or displaying that EU flag should of been made to put out of site or escorted out the venue.”

BBC must investigate how so many EU flags were waved & on display at The Last Night of the Proms. Disgraceful & misguided BBC messing up a British tradition; a political gesture which would make Sir Henry Wood turn in his grave. Utterly vulgar & wrong.



Rule Britannia, not Rule… pic.twitter.com/F0XrSzEtAN — Harvey Proctor (@KHarveyProctor) September 9, 2023

