Brexit fatigue is well and truly gripping voters, and a new survey has exposed just how unpopular the UK’s decision to leave the EU has become. Some eight years after the contentious referendum was held, more than half of voters questioned now want a second vote.

Gen Z voters want to have their say on Brexit

The striking figures are provided by Redfield & Wilton. The political strategists and polling experts have conducted their latest round of research for The Independent, asking thousands of respondents to give their views on the current state of Brexit.

For the die-hard Leavers, these numbers don’t make for good reading. Around one in four of those polled who voted for Brexit say they would now REVERSE their decision to quit the EU, if they were given another democratic option to do so.

This so called ‘Bre-gret’ is common across the board. Interestingly enough, over 60% of Gen Z voters would vote to rejoin the EU if the ballot boxes were open today. Only the age cohort of 55+ shows a majority of support towards staying out, suggesting Brexit faces an uncertain future.

Will the UK rejoin the EU? New poll shows ‘growing support’ for second referendum

Among the more eye-catching numbers, more than HALF of those questioned – an ironic 52%, to be precise – want another referendum on Brexit ‘within the next five years’. Over one-third of those polled, from both sides of the debate, foresee a second vote ‘within 10 years’.

These results certainly pose some food for thought, especially for Keir Starmer and the Labour Government. The PM and his colleagues are currently busy trying to reset the UK’s relationship with the EU, after ties deteriorated during the previous administration.

Though Sir Keir recently ruled out rejoining the trading bloc, support for a second referendum appears to be growing – with most of those too young to vote in 2016 desperate to make their voices heard on the matter. After all, that would serve ‘the will of the people’, wouldn’t it?