Irresponsible cyclists could face penalty points on their driving license if a new government initiative makes its way into law.

This comes after a debate in the House of Lords with proposals being studied by ministers that could make cycling offences “endorsable on driving licences for motor vehicles.”

While there are laws to prosecute cyclists for dangerous cycling, it is often difficult to charge riders as bikes do not require registration plates and it is not always easy to identify faces.

Lord Hendy, a former Commissioner of Transport for London, said: “I was interested to hear some suggestions from the noble Lord, Lord Hogan-Howe, about licensing and adding cycling to driving licences, and particularly about maybe making cycling offences endorsable on driving licences for motor vehicles. We will certainly look at that,” the Evening Standard reported.

He added: “If they cycle irresponsibly if they do not use lights or are not visible, or if their use of the highway creates an unsafe environment or causes a nuisance, they may be committing a number of offences that can make them liable for prosecution.”

While the Lord hopes to create greater responsibility for cyclists, the notion of a registration system for bikes was dismissed as being “too complex and expensive to design and administer.”

After experiencing a ‘near-death experience’ with a cyclist with no lights, former Metropolitan Police Chief Lord Hogan-Howe gave his thoughts on the matter.

“I do think there is a case for making sure that pedestrians are protected from the behaviour of bad cyclists… cyclists who behave badly,” he said.

He added: “I don’t think road traffic law has maintained the accountability of cyclists in a way that motor vehicles are regulated.”

Currently, cyclists can be prosecuted under the Road Traffic Act 1988, with dangerous cycling, careless or inconsiderate cycling and cycling when under the influence of drink or drugs all being chargeable offences.

Ministers hope that this additional jeopardy of putting a person’s driving license at risk for dangerous cycling could bring greater responsibility and mindfulness to roads in the UK.

Related: Clothes donations help Starmers ‘look their best’ for the UK – Lammy