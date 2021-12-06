Susanna Reid has been credited for “superbly” summarising public outrage over the Number 10 Christmas party on The Andrew Marr Show.

The GMB presenter made a guest appearance on the show as Marr prepares to leave the BBC after over 20 years of service to join the New Statesman magazine.

Commenting on news that there were parties in Downing Street during the height of lockdown, she said:

“Last year Christmas parties were criminalised and people were being fined.

“This is critical for the government, because there were people who were not allowed to see family members.”

Drawing attention to a Mirror story about an 86 year-old woman, Beryl Harris, who died on the same day as the party, Reid added:

“Her daughter is saying “how did my mum die without me being able to be with her, but the people who were supposed to be protecting her were having a gathering”.

“And that’s one of the significant questions that the prime minister and the government will have to answer.”

The always superb @susannareid100 carefully, thoughtfully & forensically summarizes public outrage at the No 10 Christmas party pic.twitter.com/yodA9MpFu6 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) December 5, 2021

Following her appearance on the show Reid took to Instagram to bid farewell to her co-star and presenter.

She said: “So good to join Andrew Marr on his agenda-setting show this morning as he will soon reach the end of a 16 year run.

“I spent years reading the news on his show, and stood in for him a couple of times, once when he was interviewing the Prime Minister at No 10 and didn’t get back to the studio in time!

“I have always enjoyed reviewing the papers.

“As a journalist, it is a must-watch and I am going to miss him on air.

“Good luck to @sophieraworth who takes over the reins in the new year.”

