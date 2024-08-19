Piers Morgan accused Liz Truss of ‘stomping off in a sulky strop’ after she became the latest target of a Led By Donkeys campaign – and was promptly owned into next week on social media.

The ex-PM stormed off stage at a pro-Trump event in America when a banner was unfurled showing a lettuce with the words: “I crashed the economy”.

The lettuce outlasted Truss after her radical tax-slashing agenda sent markets into shock, eventually leading to her demise after just weeks in charge.

She was reminded of the fact by Led By Donkeys in this wonderful stunt.

We just dropped in on Liz Truss’s pro-Trump speaking tour with a remote-controlled lettuce banner. She didn’t find it funny. 🥬 pic.twitter.com/jtSqaxycfF — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) August 13, 2024

Truss responded to lettuce prank with a post on X shortly after, stating: “What happened last night was not funny. Far-left activists disrupted the event, which then had to be stopped for security reasons.

“This is done to intimidate people and suppress free speech. I won’t stand for it.

“Would we see the same reaction if the activists were far-right?”

Piers Morgan promptly responded to the post, saying: “Actually, it was very funny, the banner was entirely accurate, and you suppressed your own free speech by stomping off in a sulky strop”.

But he was reminded that he has been prone to one or two strops himself in the past, most notably this one:

