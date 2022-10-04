A Sun columnist has argued that people earning £150,000 don’t qualify as ‘super rich’ in comments that have left many people bewildered.

Tony Parsons, regularly satirized in Viz with the byline “Tony Parsehole”, was reacting to news that the government’s tax-cutting mini-budget will still favour the rich – despite the top rate being reintroduced just a week after it was abolished.

Kwasi Kwarteng acknowledged that the UK Government’s plans to borrow heavily to axe the 45 per cent tax rate on earnings over £150,000 had become a “terrible distraction” amid widespread criticism.

But economists have pointed out that the budget will still help those on anything up to that amount.

Responding to the news, Parsons tweeted: “If you think the men and women earning £150,000 year are the “super rich”, you need to get out a bit more.”

Needless to say, there were a few pointed responses:

Earning over five times the average UK salary doesn't make you rich, you foolish peasants https://t.co/KMZf2bLrvP — Rob (@Glitterbeard_) October 3, 2022

If you think £150,000 isn't an absolutely fucking massive salary compared to what most people earn, perhaps YOU need to get out more, because you apparently haven't met a normal person in decades https://t.co/lRg5WSNMr4 — Red Sky At Night 🇺🇦 (@redskyatnight) October 3, 2022

If you are a nurse on £30k , paying for parking , facing extortionate rent and having to go to a foodbank to survive – pretty more would suggest this tweet is shoved where the sun don't shine — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 3, 2022

I do think that people earning £150,000 a year are super rich – and I get out plenty. https://t.co/lBKVYytueC — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 3, 2022

Gotta love a man of the people. https://t.co/dauYXeexIH — Emma Burnell BUY TICKETS TO TRIGGERED (@EmmaBurnell_) October 3, 2022

The entire genre of 'I'm not actually rich because I don't have a Coutts bank account, a lambo, private yacht, or live in Monaco' is deeply embarassing for anybody engaged in it. https://t.co/OqqI4dfLoV — John Lubbock (@jwsal) October 3, 2022

Related: Nadine Dorries joins calls for a general election as petition nears half a million signatures