We bet you’ve had a conversation or two recently with a friend who is finding work tough post-return to the office. As the pandemic wanes and things go back to some kind of normal, many workers are really feeling it.

Perhaps it is no surprise, then, that trends like the TikTok-led “quiet quitting” one have so captured imaginations. For lots of people, keeping their heads above water during the working week is about all they can manage.

Quiet quitting is a trend rooted in employee disengagement, which in turn is a symptom of burnout and exhaustion. The WHO characterises the disengagement of burnout as, “Increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job.”

And it turns out that UK workers are really feeling this. Recent research found that 88 per cent of UK employees have experienced at least some level of burnout over the last two pandemic years. Additionally, 33 per cent said they frequently suffered from physical and mental exhaustion due to workplace pressures.

Working from home has been a boon for many, but for others it has caused blurred lines. Many workers find it hard to switch off, take proper breaks or put a hard-stop to their working day, checking in on email and Slack when they should be relaxing.

The result for a lot of people has been a lightbulb moment that has accelerated into what we know as the “great resignation”. If you’re at this point with your job then there is hope. There are plenty of great roles out there with flexible working arrangements, good benefits and best of all, a clean slate to start from. Check three jobs out below, and browse The London Economic Job Board too.

IAM Security Analyst, Provisioning Operations, Indeed, London

As a Security Analyst on Indeed’s provisioning operations team, you will be responsible for account lifecycle management, access provisioning, and auditing of identities to keep the company secure. You are someone with high standards, and who will take pride in Indeed. You are well versed in your discipline, have participated in security engagements, and earned the respect of talented technology engineers and analysts. You are equally happy talking concepts and exploring best practices as you are directly executing significant security initiatives. Responsibilities will include end-to-end IT account lifecycle management, identifying new opportunities for scalable and secure identity management, and access authorisations and gathering requirements, planning, and coordinating the successful implementation of role-based access controls. You will need five or more years’ of user account provisioning life cycle management, IT security, and enterprise-user administration experience, as well as two years with IGA platforms including SailPoint and two years’ experience provisioning GSuite, Atlassian and Jira. Find out more here.

Equities / FX EMS Product Manager, Bloomberg, London

Bloomberg Execution Management System (EMS) is used by trading desks to manage their daily trading activities, and as a member of the Bloomberg EMS product management team, the Equities / FX EMS Product Manager will be responsible for helping to execute against and craft the product strategy, with a specific focus in FX and Equities. You will be responsible for setting the short and long term strategy in normalising all front and back end services to accommodate FX and Equities into common EMS services, to not only standardise and streamline trader experience, but also increase engineering efficiency and scalability of services. You will work closely with engineering and many other business teams to integrate analytical tools, connectivity, and trade automation into the EMS. You’ll need 15-plus years’ of market expertise, and in-depth understanding of foreign exchange and equity markets, solid project management, product development or specialist sales experience in financial services/technology with a specialty in FX and equities. Find out more here.

Delivery Manager, eClerx, London

eClerx is currently seeking a Delivery Manager to join the technology team. The ideal candidate will have experience in solution definition, delivery, technology management, and implementation experience for leading investment banks covering hybrid teams for India, US and UK operations. You’ll manage technology solution development and deployment for various functions across the trade lifecycle, preferably covering documentation risk review, reconciliations, collateral management, reference data, and regulations. You’ll need a proven ability to assess operational problem statements across the business from a risk reduction perspective and suggest solutions using domain expertise and technology. Experience in .NET, SQL Server, Java Oracle, Tableau, QlikView, Alteryx, and Xceptor is required as is experience in

process re-engineering/Automation. Get all the details here.