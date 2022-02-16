Former ‘Loose Woman’ Jane Moore called on Generation Z youths to be sent to the frontline of the conflict in Ukraine in a bizarre Sun column today.

Swapping ‘Wife Swap’ for ‘Strife Swap’, she pitched the first episode as:

“A bunch of Gen Zs might be torn away from their war on free speech in our universities for a lesson in how so many young lads their age fought in the Second World War precisely so they could enjoy the freedom they have today.

“Perhaps a posting to the Ukrainian border with Russia might help them to understand the fear of facing down a deadly force that might kill you?

“Here’s a gun, kids. You have a choice — kill or get killed.”

The rest of the article is on this link if you want to read it all, but I think you get the point.

Overwhelm

It comes as the UK and Nato gave a sceptical response to Russian statements about the withdrawal of troops following military exercises, with defence secretary Ben Wallace warning that Vladimir Putin’s forces still had the capacity to overwhelm Ukraine.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis continued, but Nato’s secretary general warned “we are prepared for the worst”.

Reports based on US intelligence sources had suggested Wednesday could see the Russian president launch his invasion, but Mr Wallace said he has never talked about a specific date when troops might cross the border.

“I’ve never talked about a date because in all the intelligence I’ve seen dates are not the issue, the issue here is the significant amount of forces,” he told Sky News.

Reactions

Well, as you will see, the article went down like a warm glass of sour milk.

1.

Jane Moore in the Sun. Completely losing her shit in the most utterly repugnant manner. pic.twitter.com/Lj5onGlhPG — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 16, 2022

2.

Jane Moore has two daughters of an age to join the army, so I hope she will be encouraging them to volunteer. https://t.co/VyIeqJWMm0 — Caspar Salmon (@CasparSalmon) February 16, 2022

3.

Jane Moore who has lived a closeted existence of privilege, safety and financial security has this invaluable advice: pic.twitter.com/byURdNfkLb — Schadenfreude (@schadenfreudem1) February 16, 2022

4.

I feel like the reason bigot boomers like Jane Moore get so angry about 'the youth' is because they know they had it easier, eg a car & a house affordable on a basic income



They hate that young people have valid concerns they didn't face. It's almost like it makes them feel weak https://t.co/W3Fy8dsdY6 — Jack Duncan 🏳️‍🌈 (@JackDunc1) February 16, 2022

5.

Rare photo of Jane Moore from her time in Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/UQ8np1GXVQ — FatGayFriend (@FatGayFriend) February 16, 2022

6.

We reckon sending weapon of mass delusion Jane Moore to the 'frontline' would be a great idea. And her older kids, too – because she'd naturally be wanting that to happen, right?

She might even make Liz Truss look slightly less incompetent… pic.twitter.com/qGeTYhXROJ — The Prole Star (@TheProleStar) February 16, 2022

7.

War veteran Jane Moore, there, reminding today's nauseating kids how easy they have it… pic.twitter.com/tyT1j0lyKm — Nick StathamLDR (@NickStathamLDR) February 16, 2022

8.

Delighted to welcome Jane Moore as our new Secretary of State for defence. Jane brings with her a wealth of experience defending the indefensible pic.twitter.com/rvKkLeXN9P — Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) February 16, 2022

9.

Jane Moore, who fought and died in 2 world wars for the likes of you and I. pic.twitter.com/uyHVPgWNl7 — Paul McGhee 🏴 (@PaulMcGhee14) February 16, 2022

10.

Fuck right off.



1⃣ Ukraine's peril isn't fodder for your culture war on people you decided are less equipped to handle war than you baselessly fantasize you are.



2⃣ Shit like this undermines support for Ukraine by wrongly implying British kids may be sent to fight there. pic.twitter.com/y3RosQpbSM — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) February 16, 2022

11.

It’s always about the war isn’t it? And it’s always boomers, who never actually lived through the war, but pretend they did, and insisting that all generations *except* theirs need to go through it to before they can have the audacity to want a decent life https://t.co/e1CMeIZeW7 — Adam 🏳️‍🌈🎮🖖 (@GaymerChat) February 16, 2022

12.

Nobody:



Jane Moore: BLOODY GEN Zers GO FIGHT IN UKRAINE WHY DON'T YOU!? https://t.co/vG6FHa9RN9 — Owen Hughes (@owenrdhughes) February 16, 2022

13.

The only kids who lose their shit over anything and everything are about your age Jane Moore pic.twitter.com/CIsXsM06K3 — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) February 16, 2022

14.

Jane Moore was born in the 60s.



Jane Moore has not been to war.



Jane Moore seems to be pretending that she’s seen the horrors of conflict to dunk on kids who she thinks should inexplicably be sent to the trenches.



Jane Moore is wrong. pic.twitter.com/zMpNkYKwLI — Cllr Chris Burden (@WulfrunianChris) February 16, 2022

Related: Ukraine gran plastered across UK media was sent by ‘neo-Nazi group’