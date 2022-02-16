Privatising the Moon is the next bright idea to help wipe out poverty on Earth, according to a report by neoliberal think tank the Adam Smith Institute.
Economic researcher Rebecca Lowe, who compiled the report said: “A clear, morally justified and efficient system for assigning and governing property rights in space would present vast benefits that go beyond financial rewards for people who would become owners.
“Such a system would incentivise responsible stewardship of space as well as opportunities for new scientific discovery and democratised space exploration.’’
The Institute’s head of research Daniel Pryor said: “Property rights play a key role in boosting living standards, innovation and human dignity here on Earth.
However, the Outer Space Treaty, drawn up at the United Nations in 1967, currently bans countries and individuals from owning property in space, so that frontier would need to be overcome first.
But as we know with wealth creation, where there is a will there is a way.
Reactions
The idea of monetising the moon didn’t go down that great with many people on social media.
