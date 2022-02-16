Privatising the Moon is the next bright idea to help wipe out poverty on Earth, according to a report by neoliberal think tank the Adam Smith Institute.

Economic researcher Rebecca Lowe, who compiled the report said: “A clear, morally justified and efficient system for assigning and governing property rights in space would present vast benefits that go beyond financial rewards for people who would become owners.

“Such a system would incentivise responsible stewardship of space as well as opportunities for new scientific discovery and democratised space exploration.’’

The Institute’s head of research Daniel Pryor said: “Property rights play a key role in boosting living standards, innovation and human dignity here on Earth.

However, the Outer Space Treaty, drawn up at the United Nations in 1967, currently bans countries and individuals from owning property in space, so that frontier would need to be overcome first.

But as we know with wealth creation, where there is a will there is a way.

Reactions

The idea of monetising the moon didn’t go down that great with many people on social media.

The only thing economists should be doing pic.twitter.com/yTGS0xCxqF — Sodaspider (@Podna86) February 15, 2022

Capitalism has left the poor further destitute, or dead. It doesn't magically start working when you put it on the moon instead.



But hey, anything to avoid actually attempting the dull radical reforms that might actually work here on Earth, right? — Josh Scully (@JoshAlexCairo) February 15, 2022

Asset strippers who asset stripped Earth to the brink of ecocide claim that if we give them a whole other celestial body to asset strip, THIS TIME the wealth will trickle down. https://t.co/YrYYfB3JvH — Dr Craig Dalȝell (@thecommongreen) February 16, 2022

under no circumstances must capitalism be allowed to escape into space https://t.co/gWgGsY5kFf — make earthseed real 🌏🌱🌌 (@syntropian) February 16, 2022

Taxing the rich could lift 2.3 billion people out of poverty, vaccinate the entire world, and deliver universal healthcare for all citizens of low and lower-middle-income countries. But yeah, let’s privatize the moon. https://t.co/jwRl4V73W6 — Working Families Party 🐺 (@WorkingFamilies) February 16, 2022

How about we end privatization and capitalism to end poverty instead? That sounds like a much better idea. https://t.co/hqU5gehBwO — 🌽Schmedley🌽🏳️‍🌈 (@schmedleyj1) February 16, 2022

Instead of taxing the billionaires to end poverty, conservatives will literally suggest privatising the moon instead. Wild. https://t.co/J8mGnpKkqW — Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) February 16, 2022

POVERTY IS NOT A NATURAL STATE.



IT IS ARTIFICIAL. THE RESULT OF THE SYSTEMS WE'VE BUILT.



WE CAN DECIDE IT DOESN'T EXIST TOMORROW.



WE DO NOT NEED THE MOON FOR THIS. https://t.co/AfeI76VKzd — Nome (@NomeDaBarbarian) February 16, 2022

leave the moon alone and shoot the economists into space, that’ll do more to wipe out poverty https://t.co/kkyNKaKUnK — problem goose (@mammothfactory) February 16, 2022

this is a cartoon/comic book evil genius plan https://t.co/c9pL3A48Sj — ashleigh (@AshStoneman) February 15, 2022

Wait I wasn't supposed to say that part publicly https://t.co/Fdvqk471qU pic.twitter.com/xxoyiR4p4K — Lethality Jane (@LethalityJane) February 16, 2022

13.

Send the wealthy to the moon, abandon them there, and then seize and redistribute all their assets. https://t.co/Hqk1JbGN44 — Cleaver's Henchdwarf 🇺🇲🇭🇳 (@cowgirl_bebop) February 15, 2022

