Another day another Brexit scapegoat.

This time our esteemed Attorney General had a pop at civil servants and the trans community for good measure.

Speaking to the Telegraph Braverman believes that civil servants who supported remaining in the EU were ‘thwarting reforms’ and this is why the UK is struggling.

It comes as relations have never been as bad with UK government ministers, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said he believes the UK is “not being even handed” when it comes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Hpwever, Lucy Allan MP seems to be a fan of the piece writing: “Brave for a minister to say this, but someone had to – civil servants obstructing Government of the day.”

Brave for a minister to say this, but someone had to – civil servants obstructing Government of the day. https://t.co/VK2I0pqO6W — Lucy Allan MP (@lucyallan) July 2, 2022

She also there is a “great opportunity to peel back … onerous rules and bureaucracy to actually help the consumer”, as a result of the UK’s departure from the EU

Just to add a bit more fuel to the fire on the Trans debate she said: ‘people are terrified of pointing out the basic facts of biology.’

The Prime Minister has confirmed he supports Fina’s decision to stop trans athletes taking part in women’s races if they have gone through any part of the process of male puberty.

He was asked by reporters on a visit to Rwanda whether women can be born with a penis, to which he replied: “Not without being a man.”

He also agreed there was a difference between being a woman and a trans woman when asked by reporters.

After pausing to think he said: “Yes.”

But back to Braverman, it was only last week she slammed Robert Peston, saying that: “This is your Remainiac make-believe’: She made the comment he said Northern Ireland Brexit Bill ‘plainly breaks the law’ during an extraordinary on-air spat.

Reactions

As ever the government won’t accept any blame and that wasn’t missed:

1.

2.

I can guarantee that those remainer civil servants she vilifies are just trying to do things properly and make sure the UK operates like a mature democracy that respects the rule of law.



Civil service code means they will impartially do their best to take opportunities of brexit — Richard Sharp (@rich7sharp) July 2, 2022

3.

lol – she should list, in detail what these opportunities are and why.



It's been 6 years and her party is in government. It's time past that they set out a comprehensive list of what consumer protections are wrong and how their removal helps consumers.



Put up or shut up time — Juan Incognito (@juanincognito) July 2, 2022

4.

Dear Suella Braverman,

You have:

– A majority govt elected on a mandate to "get Brexit done" on an "oven ready deal"

– A Brexiteer PM

– A cabinet full of Brexiteers

– Brexiteers who lead the negotiations.

It couldn't be more Brexit if you tried.



Yeah, civil servants, their fault — Bobby Oven (@BobbyOven) July 3, 2022

5.

I can think of many adjectives to describe Suella Braverman but brave is not one of them.

Most likely experienced department heads pointing out that implementing madTory policy will be catastrophic.

Scapegoating civil servants for your own inadequacies: that's brave apparently. https://t.co/z7X0H7tooB — Child of Leith (@ChildLeith) July 3, 2022

6.

Quite a lot to critique in this interview by @SuellaBraverman, but here are three points. https://t.co/AvbwmHhhOa — George Peretz QC 🇺🇦 (@GeorgePeretzQC) July 3, 2022

7.

1. If Brexiters fear this … pic.twitter.com/Cp6Pqi9RjC — George Peretz QC 🇺🇦 (@GeorgePeretzQC) July 3, 2022

8.

2. Siri: show me an example of “doublethink”. pic.twitter.com/rFETGgK8Qr — George Peretz QC 🇺🇦 (@GeorgePeretzQC) July 3, 2022

9.

3. A serving Attorney General should not be doing this sort of interview at all 👇 https://t.co/3QRBUISPx0 — George Peretz QC 🇺🇦 (@GeorgePeretzQC) July 3, 2022

10.

Suella Braverman is dim and dangerous. Civil servants are just doing their job following the law. https://t.co/sHNKjG3aUl — The summers we shared (@Picss3o) July 3, 2022

11.

Suella Braverman making a very strong case for why she shouldn't have got the job she currently has or any cabinet job for that matter.



Please, clap for her at the end of video.#Brexit #WrongJob https://t.co/MfVC7FcchF — Brexit isn't working (@BrexitTruth) July 3, 2022

12.

Suella Braverman worst and least qualified Attorney General ever. Blames obstructive Civil Servants, when anyone in their right mind can see it's a destructive Tory regime. This individual is twisted and doesn't recognise the truth. Typical Tory then! — Matthew Payne (@Matthew82069336) July 3, 2022

Related: Now the Chinese embassy trolls the government over Brexit – reactions