Steve Coogan has hit out at “toxic” male figures in a fiery interview with The News Agents.

The comedian and actor told Emily Maitlis he would like to “punch” figures such as Andrew Tate, who has made a name for himself by spreading and commercializing hyper-masculine beliefs.

"I'd like to punch him, Andrew Tate. I think he's disgusting."



Steve Coogan weighs in on the wave of "toxic" male figures online with @maitlis. pic.twitter.com/NTsqFSM7Zp — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) January 27, 2025

Earlier this month, Tate launched the Bruv Party, saying he wants to run for prime minister.

The social media influencer, who has previously been charged with rape and human trafficking, told his followers he would introduce a “24/7 live broadcast of knife crime offenders serving solitary confinement” which would come through a newly reformed BBC if he became PM.

The new public broadcaster “will get its topics from X [Elon Musk’s social media network] and have a community notes style online system for verification of all stories and debates with the public.”

On the economy, the controversial influencer’s party, which doesn’t appear registered with the electoral commission, has pledged to purchase Britain a “national Bitcoin reserve”.

“In an unpredictable global economy, traditional financial systems are vulnerable to manipulation and collapse. A national Bitcoin reserve will future-proof Britain’s economy, giving us a decentralised, nation-resistant asset that ensures stability and shields us from economic coercion by foreign powers,” the party’s charter, which is rigged with spelling errors, reads.

