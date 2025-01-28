A former friend and colleague of Elon Musk has shared a brilliant takedown of the billionaire, perfectly breaking down his character and motivations.

In a post on LinkedIn, Dr Low wrote that he has known Musk “at a deep level for 14 years, well before he was a household name.”

He explained the pair had a “number of things in common most people cannot related to,” and they would “text frequently”, and attend each other’s parties.

In recent days, Musk has sparked fury after performing two ‘Nazi salutes’ at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. This, coupled with his vocal support for far-right parties and figures such as the AfD and Tommy Robinson, has led many to accuse the Tesla CEO of being a Nazi himself.

But Dr Low said Musk was “not a Nazi, per se” and is instead something “much better, or much worse, depending on how you look at it.”

He wrote: “Nazis believed that an entire race was above everyone else. Elon believes he is above everyone else.

“He used to think he worked on the most important problems. When I met him, he did not presume to be a technical person — he would be the first to say that he lacked the expertise to understand certain data. That happened later. Now, he believes he has all the solutions.”

The NeuroVigil founder continued: “Elon knowingly feeds people to manipulate them. Everything Elon does is about acquiring and consolidating power. That is why he likes far right parties, because they are easier to control.

“That is also why he gave himself $56 Billion which could have gone to the people actually doing the work and innovations he is taking credit for at Tesla.

“His lust for power is also why he did xAI and Neuralink, to attempt to compete with OpenAI and NeuroVigil, respectively, despite being affiliated with them.

“Unlike Tesla and Twitter, he was unable to conquer those companies and tried to create rivals. I fired him with cause in December 2021 when he tried to undermine NV.”

Incredible takedown of Elon Musk by his former friend and colleague, Dr. Philip Low. pic.twitter.com/qNysaW7F3T — Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) January 27, 2025

Dr Low then listed five reasons he believes Musk did his controversial “Nazi salutes.”

He said these included “concerns that the ‘Nazi wing’ of the MAGA movement would drive him away from Trump” and that fact he was “wanted to reclaim his ‘power’ just like when he told advertisers to ‘go fuck yourself.'”

“This has nothing to do with Asperger’s,” Dr Low added.

