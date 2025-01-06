Andrew Tate has asked his social media followers whether he should make a run for prime minister of the UK – but people were quick to point out two small issues.

The controversial social media influencer took to X shortly after Elon Musk declared war on Nigel Farage, saying he “doesn’t have what it takes” to run Reform UK, the party he set up.

“Ultra serious post. Should I enter politics and run for Prime Minister of the UK?”, he asked.

But it didn’t take long for people to flag two small issues.

Tate is currently under house arrest in Romania as he is investigated over new and serious allegations, including sex with a minor and trafficking underage persons.

Prosecutors have accused Tate and his brother Andrew of buying four luxury cars and registering them in the names of other people in order to hide the proceeds of what they describe as their illicit activity.

In total, it is alleged that the accused made some $2.8 million through sexual exploitation.

He also appears to be unable to spell the name of the country he wishes to run, which could be problematic.

He’s not even allowed to leave the house to run down the corner shop in Romania let alone run for PM in UK.



Can’t even spell Britain ffs. pic.twitter.com/vDMaDMjSvq — Ben Smith (@BSmithBenS) January 5, 2025

