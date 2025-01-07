The Bruv Party says it wants to “restore underlying values back to Britain” but Andrew Tate has faced widespread ridicule online, with many describing his policies as “bizarre”.

For example, Mr Tate, who has previously been charged with rape and human trafficking, wants to introduce a “24/7 live broadcast of knife crime offenders serving solitary confinement” which would come through a newly reformed BBC.

According to the party, the new public broadcaster “will get its topics from X [Elon Musk’s social media network] and have a community notes style online system for verification of all stories and debates with the public.”

On the economy, the controversial influencer’s party, which doesn’t appear registered with the electoral commission, has pledged to purchase Britain a “national Bitcoin reserve”.

“In an unpredictable global economy, traditional financial systems are vulnerable to manipulation and collapse. A national Bitcoin reserve will future-proof Britain’s economy, giving us a decentralised, nation-resistant asset that ensures stability and shields us from economic coercion by foreign powers,” the party’s charter, which is rigged with spelling errors, reads.

Romanian-residing Tate also said on social media he would introduce “weekly referendums” to get more people involved in politics.

In response, Labour MP Emily Darlington said: “Britain has struggled with division over the last few years. But despite what it looks like online, British values are still intact – Tate will discover that we will not vote for a misogynist charged with sex trafficking and rape in this country.”

The announcement comes after Andrew Tate asked his X followers whether he should run for prime minister.

“Ultra serious post. Should I enter politics and run for Prime Minister of the UK?”, he asked.

However, many were quick to point out that he is currently under house arrest in Romania and that he misspelt “Britain” in his post.

